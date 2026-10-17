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Boston Red Sox Announce Release of Catcher Amid MLB Playoffs

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 01: Boston Red Sox Interim Manager Chad Tracy looks on from the dugout during the first inning at Fenway Park on May 01, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox were eliminated from the Major League Baseball playoffs by the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Series in late September.

The Yankees were eliminated by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Manger Chad Tracy of the Boston Red Sox removes Sonny Gray #54 from the game against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Guardians have a 2-1 lead over the Rays in the American League Championship Series. The Milwaukee Brewers will represent the National League in the World Series after sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 in the NL Championship Series.

Amid the Championship Series, the Red Sox announced the release of a catcher.

Boston Red Sox Release Catcher Juan Montero Amid MLB Playoffs

Los Angeles Angels v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 7: Craig Breslow the chief baseball officer of the Boston Red Sox in the dugout before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on September 7, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Red Sox released catcher Juan Montero, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

“Worcester Red Sox released C Juan Montero.”

Looking at Recently Released Boston Red Sox Catcher Juan Montero

Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 20: Chief Baseball Officer for the Boston Red Sox Craig Breslow walks on the field before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mark Taylor/Getty Images)

The Red Sox signed Montero to a minor-league contract on June 29, 2020.

Montero was born on June 10, 2002.

Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: A detailed view of a Boston Red Sox hat and glove in the dugout against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Montero is from Ponce, Puerto Rico.

He attended high school at Puerto Rico Baseball Academy in Gurabo, Puerto Rico.

Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
GettyANAHEIM, CA – APRIL 18: A detail of a Boston Red Sox hat and glove during a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium on April 18, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The catcher bats and throws right-handed.

He is five feet eight inches and weighs 180 pounds.

Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 08: A view of the baseball hat and glove of Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on September 08, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Montero finally reached Triple-A this year. He appeared in just five games.

Throughout his minor-league career, Montero appeared in only 138 games.

Minnesota Twins v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – AUGUST 02: A hat and glove sit on the top step of the Boston Red Sox dugout against the Minnesota Twins during the game on August 2, 2012 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

Montero has dealt with numerous injuries and development list stints in his professional career.

Since making his pro debut in 2021, Montero has slashed .209/.337/.302 with two home runs, 38 RBI and 122 strikeouts in 446 plate appearances.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Boston Red Sox Announce Release of Catcher Amid MLB Playoffs

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