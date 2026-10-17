BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 01: Boston Red Sox Interim Manager Chad Tracy looks on from the dugout during the first inning at Fenway Park on May 01, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
The Boston Red Sox were eliminated from the Major League Baseball playoffs by the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Series in late September.
The Yankees were eliminated by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.
Looking at Recently Released Boston Red Sox Catcher Juan Montero
The Red Sox signed Montero to a minor-league contract on June 29, 2020.
Montero was born on June 10, 2002.
Montero is from Ponce, Puerto Rico.
He attended high school at Puerto Rico Baseball Academy in Gurabo, Puerto Rico.
The catcher bats and throws right-handed.
He is five feet eight inches and weighs 180 pounds.
Montero finally reached Triple-A this year. He appeared in just five games.
Throughout his minor-league career, Montero appeared in only 138 games.
Montero has dealt with numerous injuries and development list stints in his professional career.
Since making his pro debut in 2021, Montero has slashed .209/.337/.302 with two home runs, 38 RBI and 122 strikeouts in 446 plate appearances.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Boston Red Sox officially announced the release of a catcher after being eliminated from the MLB playoffs.
Boston Red Sox Announce Release of Catcher Amid MLB Playoffs