Boston Red Sox Announce Release of Catcher Amid MLB Playoffs

The Boston Red Sox were eliminated from the Major League Baseball playoffs by the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Series in late September.

The Yankees were eliminated by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

The Cleveland Guardians have a 2-1 lead over the Rays in the American League Championship Series. The Milwaukee Brewers will represent the National League in the World Series after sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 in the NL Championship Series.

Amid the Championship Series, the Red Sox announced the release of a catcher.

Boston Red Sox Release Catcher Juan Montero Amid MLB Playoffs

The Red Sox released catcher Juan Montero, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

“Worcester Red Sox released C Juan Montero.”

Looking at Recently Released Boston Red Sox Catcher Juan Montero

The Red Sox signed Montero to a minor-league contract on June 29, 2020.

Montero was born on June 10, 2002.

Montero is from Ponce, Puerto Rico.

He attended high school at Puerto Rico Baseball Academy in Gurabo, Puerto Rico.

The catcher bats and throws right-handed.

He is five feet eight inches and weighs 180 pounds.

Montero finally reached Triple-A this year. He appeared in just five games.

Throughout his minor-league career, Montero appeared in only 138 games.

Montero has dealt with numerous injuries and development list stints in his professional career.

Since making his pro debut in 2021, Montero has slashed .209/.337/.302 with two home runs, 38 RBI and 122 strikeouts in 446 plate appearances.