Boston Red Sox World Series Champion Immediately Becomes Free Agent

Th Boston Red Sox are coming off a volatile season.

That said, they were still able to get into the 2026 MLB playoffs under new manager Chad Tracy.

Red Sox World Series Champion Becomes Free Agent

This week, a former Red Sox World Series Champion became a free agent.

Sandy Leon will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “C Sandy León elected free agency.”

Leon appeared in 21 games for the Atlanta Braves this past season.

Looking At Leon In Boston

Leon had the longest stint of his career for the Red Sox (five seasons).

MLB.com wrote (on March 30, 2015): “Washington Nationals traded C Sandy Leon to Boston Red Sox for cash.”

During the 2018 season, Leon helped the Red Sox win the World Series title.

Leon also batted .310 in 78 games during the 2016 season.

MLB.com wrote (on December 2, 2019): “Boston Red Sox traded C Sandy Leon to Cleveland Indians for RHP Adenys Bautista.”

Looking At Leon’s Other Stops

Leon has spent 14 seasons at the MLB level.

In addition to the Braves and Red Sox, he has also spent time with the Washington Nationals, Cleveland Guardians, Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers.

Looking At The Red Sox

The Red Sox have been unable to win a World Series title since 2018 (with Leon).

They finished the 2026 season as the third-place team in the American League East with an 87-75 record in 162 games.