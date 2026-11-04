DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 18: Sandy Leon #3 of the Boston Red Sox touches home plate after a solo home run to left in the fourth inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers on August 18, 2016 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
The Red Sox have been unable to win a World Series title since 2018 (with Leon).
They finished the 2026 season as the third-place team in the American League East with an 87-75 record in 162 games.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
Th Boston Red Sox are coming off a volatile season.That said, they were still able to get into the 2026 MLB playoffs under new manager Chad Tracy.Red Sox World Series Champion Becomes Free AgentThis week, a former Red Sox World Series Champion became a free agent.Sandy Leon will be available to sign with any team […]
Boston Red Sox World Series Champion Immediately Becomes Free Agent