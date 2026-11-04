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Boston Red Sox World Series Champion Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 18: Sandy Leon #3 of the Boston Red Sox touches home plate after a solo home run to left in the fourth inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers on August 18, 2016 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Th Boston Red Sox are coming off a volatile season.

That said, they were still able to get into the 2026 MLB playoffs under new manager Chad Tracy.

Red Sox World Series Champion Becomes Free Agent

GettySandy Leon #3 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with the world series trophy after his team’s 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Five of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

This week, a former Red Sox World Series Champion became a free agent.

Sandy Leon will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “C Sandy León elected free agency.”

Leon appeared in 21 games for the Atlanta Braves this past season.

Looking At Leon In Boston

GettySandy Leon #3 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout before the game against the New York Yankees on June 7, 2017 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Leon had the longest stint of his career for the Red Sox (five seasons).

MLB.com wrote (on March 30, 2015): “Washington Nationals traded C Sandy Leon to Boston Red Sox for cash.”

During the 2018 season, Leon helped the Red Sox win the World Series title.

GettySandy Leon #3 and Craig Kimbrel #46 of the Boston Red Sox celebrate defeating the Houston Astros 4-1 in Game Five of the American League Championship Series to advance to the 2018 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 18, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

Leon also batted .310 in 78 games during the 2016 season.

MLB.com wrote (on December 2, 2019): “Boston Red Sox traded C Sandy Leon to Cleveland Indians for RHP Adenys Bautista.”

Looking At Leon’s Other Stops

GettySandy León #9 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a single in the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Leon has spent 14 seasons at the MLB level.

In addition to the Braves and Red Sox, he has also spent time with the Washington Nationals, Cleveland Guardians, Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers.

Looking At The Red Sox

GettyManager of the Boston Red Sox Chad Tracy looks on between innings against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on September 22, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Red Sox have been unable to win a World Series title since 2018 (with Leon).

They finished the 2026 season as the third-place team in the American League East with an 87-75 record in 162 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Boston Red Sox World Series Champion Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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