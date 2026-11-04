Boston Red Sox Predicted to Sign $75.3M All-Star in Huge Offseason Move

The Boston Red Sox are gearing up for an incredibly important offseason.

After an embarrassing postseason showing against the New York Yankees, the Red Sox desperately need to improve their roster. It is essential that they make some upgrades to their roster if they hope to become true contenders in 2027.

One clear area where Boston could use help is at the second base position. Because of this, they are now being predicted to sign one of this year’s top free agents in a huge move.

Boston Red Sox Predicted to Sign All-Star

Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly predicted in a recent column that the Red Sox will sign star infielder Brandon Lowe to a three-year, $75.3 million contract in free agency this offseason. Kelly also predicted that Lowe’s hypothetical deal would come with a $25 million club option for the 2030 season.

“Some of the same teams we’ve mentioned in connection with Arraez and Chisholm make sense for Lowe. Boston would be among those, as Lowe could take over at second base, allowing Curtis Mead to compete with Caleb Durbin for time at third base,” Kelly wrote. “Contract Prediction: Three years, $75.3 million with $25 million club option for 2030. Team Prediction: Boston Red Sox.”

Given the Red Sox’s need for another star power hitter, it would make sense if they added Lowe. He would undoubtedly give their group a boost and would give them a star second baseman to work with. When noting that Boston wants to be true contenders, it would be understandable if they pushed hard to sign Lowe.

While Lowe is 32 years old, signing him to a three-year deal would not be particularly risky for the Red Sox. It would be a medium-term deal, which would probably be the best route for Boston in this scenario.

Lowe Could Be Major Addition for the Red Sox

When looking at what Lowe has done in recent seasons, he could be a major pickup for their roster if signed.

Lowe posted 35 home runs, 96 RBI, and a .260 batting average in 150 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates this season. He also had 31 home runs, 83 RBI, and a .256 batting average in 134 games with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2025. With numbers like these, he is coming off back-to-back very good seasons. Thus, he could help out Boston’s offense tremendously if he replicated these kinds of seasons for them.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Red Sox bring in Lowe this offseason. While the Red Sox have other roster needs to address as well, it would not hurt if they upgraded at second base with a proven star like Lowe.