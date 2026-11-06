Boston Red Sox Trade Pitch Lands 33-HR Superstar in Blockbuster Move

The Boston Red Sox had a successful regular season but fell apart during the postseason. This is because they were swept by the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card Series.

Due to this, the Red Sox should be aggressively looking to upgrade their roster this offseason. They need to add more star talent if they hope to be legitimate contenders in 2027.

One area that the Red Sox could look to upgrade is at the shortstop position. When looking at trade candidates around the majors, one player who stands out in a major way is Washington Nationals superstar CJ Abrams.

Due to this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Red Sox land Abrams in a blockbuster move.

Red Sox Get:

CJ Abrams

Nationals Get:

Justin Gonzales

Jake Schaffner

John Holobetz

With this trade, the Red Sox would be adding a new superstar to their lineup in Abrams. The Nationals, on the other hand, would land three top prospects from Boston.

Abrams Could Be a Game-Changing Addition for the Red Sox

With the Red Sox looking to be true contenders, adding a young star talent like Abrams would make all the sense in the world for them. He would give them a legitimate answer at the shortstop position and would immediately become a key part of their core.

Abrams’ stats from the 2026 season show just how good he can be. In 152 games with the Nationals in 2026, he posted 33 home runs, 34 stolen bases, 106 RBI, and a .261 batting average. With numbers like these, he would be a major pickup for Boston if they successfully landed him.

Abrams has also recorded at least 18 home runs and 31 stolen bases in each of his last four seasons. With this, he has been an effective player for a while now and would give the Red Sox’s a major boost if brought in because of it.

Abrams Would Be More Than a Rental for Red Sox

Another reason why the Red Sox should strongly consider targeting Abrams is that he would be more than a rental if acquired. This is because he is signed through the 2028 season.

Thus, adding a player like Abrams would benefit Boston for more than just next season. That undoubtedly adds to the 26-year-old’s appeal, and it will be intriguing to see if the Red Sox target him because of it from here.

In 675 career MLB games over five seasons, Abrams has posted 92 home runs, 150 stolen bases, 316 RBI, and a .252 batting average. Overall, he has had a strong start to his career and would be wise for Boston to bring in as he enters his prime.