BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 11: Craig Kimbrel #46 of the Boston Red Sox returns to the dugout during the ninth inning of the Red Sox home opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on April 11, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Despite an impressive turnaround during the regular season, they got swept by the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.
Boston Red Sox World Series Champion Will Be A Free Agent
It’s worth noting that a former Red Sox star will be a free agent this winter.
Craig Kimbrel (most recently with the Kansas City Royals) will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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The Boston Red Sox are currently home for the offseason. Despite an impressive turnaround during the regular season, they got swept by the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series. Boston Red Sox World Series Champion Will Be A Free Agent It’s worth noting that a former Red Sox star will be a free […]
Boston Red Sox World Series Champion Will Be A Free Agent This Winter