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Boston Red Sox World Series Champion Will Be A Free Agent This Winter

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 11: Craig Kimbrel #46 of the Boston Red Sox returns to the dugout during the ninth inning of the Red Sox home opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on April 11, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are currently home for the offseason.

Despite an impressive turnaround during the regular season, they got swept by the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.

Boston Red Sox World Series Champion Will Be A Free Agent

GettyCraig Kimbrel #46 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout in the fourth inning of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on July 9, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. 

It’s worth noting that a former Red Sox star will be a free agent this winter.

Craig Kimbrel (most recently with the Kansas City Royals) will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Boston Red Sox World Series Champion Will Be A Free Agent This Winter

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