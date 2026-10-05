Ex-Boston Red Sox Player Thriving With New Team in MLB Playoffs

Sometimes a change of scenery is all a player needs to revitalize their career, and that’s exactly what’s happening in the MLB postseason right now in Chicago.

The White Sox have been a pleasant surprise this postseason, currently holding a 1-0 series lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS entering Monday’s game.

And leading the charge for Chicago has been their unorthodox pitching, with the team pretty much leaning on bullpen games night in and night out.

30-year-old right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks has been at the center of that success and served as an anchor for Chicago all season since the Boston Red Sox sent him to the White Sox on Feb. 1.

Hicks’ Postseason Numbers With White Sox

Used as a mid-game stretch reliever, Hicks has pitched 4.0 innings for the White Sox across three appearances this postseason. He has a 0.00 ERA, has allowed zero hits and has recorded six strikeouts.

White Sox innings leaders in playoffs: Grant Taylor 6.1 IP 0.00 ERA

Hagen Smith 5.2 IP 0.00 ERA

Sean Burke 4.0 IP 6.75 ERA

Jordan Hicks 4.0 IP 0.00 ERA

Erick Fedde 2.0 IP 0.00 ERA

Anthony Kay 2.0 IP 0.00 ERA

David Sandlin 1.1 IP 0.00 ERA — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) October 4, 2026

On the season, Hicks appeared in 53 games and posted a 3-2 record with a 3.94 ERA across 48.0 innings, striking out 64 batters while posting a 1.542 WHIP.

Hicks’ Time in Boston

Hicks was a part of the trade that sent Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, and his time with the Red Sox didn’t go anywhere near as planned.

He pitched in just 21 games as a member of the Red Sox during the second half of the 2025 season, going 1-2 with an 8.20 ERA across 18.2 innings. He recorded just 15 strikeouts during that span and simply didn’t find any success during his brief stint with the organization.

The Red Sox wanted to dump Hicks’ salary, so the Red Sox sent him, RHP David Sandlin, and two players to be named later and cash to Chicago for a minor league right-hander.