Fired Red Sox Coach Suddenly Resurfaces With New American League Club

The Boston Red Sox got off to a disappointing 10-17 start in 2026, leading the organization to part ways with manager Alex Cora and several members of his coaching staff.

Boston’s season ultimately ended in the American League Wild Card Series against the rival New York Yankees. After the season, the Red Sox removed the interim tag from Chad Tracy and officially named him their new manager, signing him to a three-year contract that runs through the 2029 season.

While Cora is still looking for his next Major League Baseball job, one former Boston staffer who was let go alongside him has resurfaced and will remain in the American League.

The Tigers Are Hiring Former Boston Red Sox Third Base Coach Kyle Hudson

As initially reported by Boston beat writer Rob Bradford, the Tigers are hiring former Red Sox third base coach Kyle Hudson as the official replacement for Anthony Sanders.

“Per sources, former Red Sox third base coach Kyle Hudson will be the Tigers new first base coach,” Bradford wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Additionally, Tigers beat writer Chris McCosky confirmed the news from Detroit’s side of things, writing the following update:

“Confirming reports that Kyle Hudson, former Red Sox third base coach, has been hired by the Tigers as their new first base coach for 2027, replacing Anthony Sanders.”

Before being relieved of his duties along with Cora, Hudson had spent three-plus years in Boston.

Kyle Hudson Resurfaces With The Tigers

The Baltimore Orioles took Hudson in the fourth round of the 2008 MLB Draft, and he reached the majors three years later. He made his MLB debut in September 2011 but was released the following January.

Hudson spent portions of the 2012 season in the organizations of the Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays and Philadelphia Phillies before returning to Baltimore in 2013. He appeared in 103 games for Double-A Bowie that year, hitting .292 and stealing 26 bases.

After brief stops with the Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers organizations, Hudson shifted his focus to coaching. He served as the bench coach for Triple-A Columbus in 2019 before joining Cleveland’s major league coaching staff the following season.

Hudson moved to Boston in 2023, initially serving as the Red Sox’s first base coach and outfield instructor. He transitioned to third base coach in 2024 and remained in that role until the Red Sox dismissed him during their sluggish start to the 2026 season.