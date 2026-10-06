Red Sox Predicted to Finally Trade Polarizing Star Outfielder This Offseason

The Boston Red Sox fought their way to a playoff spot this season, but they ended their year on a horrible note.

The Red Sox were swept by the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card series. They were also completely dominated during it, as they were outscored 18-2.

With how the playoffs went for Boston, it would not be surprising if they shake up their roster this offseason. Due to this, one of their top players is already creating chatter as a trade candidate to watch.

Boston Red Sox Predicted to Jarren Duran During the Offseason

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Jackson Roberts predicted that the Red Sox will trade Jarren Duran this offseason.

“The Red Sox have made trades a marquee theme of their roster-building strategy under chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, so we shouldn’t expect that to stop anytime soon. And if anyone is getting traded this winter, outfielder Jarren Duran is the most likely to leave,” Roberts wrote.

Seeing Duran be named the Red Sox’s top trade candidate is not hard to understand. He has been the subject of trade rumors for a long time now. Furthermore, the Red Sox have a surplus of outfielders, and he could use a fresh start. Thus, it would not be particularly surprising if Boston traded him this offseason.

Duran could be a good trade chip for the Red Sox to dangle to improve their roster elsewhere. This is especially so if teams believe he can regain his star form from a change of scenery. Thus, Duran will be a trade candidate to watch very closely during this offseason.

Taking a Look at Duran

Duran struggled with consistency during this season with the Red Sox. In 151 games, he had 20 home runs and 21 stolen bases but also a low .207 batting average. With this, the six-year veteran had a tough campaign and will be looking to bounce back next year. This remains the case whether he gets traded by Boston or not.

Duran certainly has bounce-back potential when looking at his past numbers. In 157 games in 2025 with Boston, he had 13 triples, 16 home runs, 41 doubles, 84 RBI, and a .256 batting average. This was after he had 14 triples, 21 home runs, 48 doubles, 75 RBI, and a .285 batting average in 160 games in 2024. With numbers like these, Duran has shown in the past that he can be a big star.

Nevertheless, it will be intriguing to see what the Red Sox end up doing with Duran this offseason. Perhaps this will be the offseason that Boston finally parts ways with the 30-year-old, but time will tell what happens on that front.