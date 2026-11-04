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Former Boston Red Sox Top Prospect Abruptly Becomes Free Agent

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Oakland Athletics v Boston Red Sox
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BOSTON, MA - MAY 12: Michael Chavis #23 of the Boston Red Sox reacts striking out in the ninth inning for the final out against the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park on May 12, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox had a successful regular season, as they finished with an 87-75 record.

However, their postseason was a different story. This is because they were swept by the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card Series.

This included the Red Sox being outscored by the Yankees 18-2 in their two-game series.

Former Boston Red Sox Top Prospect Becomes Free Agent

Kansas City Royals v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 28: Michael Chavis #23 of the Boston Red Sox throws to first to force out Whit Merrifield #15 of the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Fenway Park on June 28, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Now, with the offseason here, one of the Red Sox’s former top prospects has become a free agent.

According to Baseball America, former Red Sox infielder Michael Chavis has hit the free agent market.

Chavis becoming a free agent comes after he spent all of his season with the Cincinnati Reds‘ Triple-A affiliate, the Louisville Bats. In 125 games with Triple-A Louisville this campaign, he posted 25 home runs, 78 RBI, and a .248 batting average.

While Chavis put up some solid power numbers in Triple-A this season, he did not get called up to the Reds’ roster.

Looking Back at Chavis’ Time With the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyDUNEDIN, FLORIDA – MAY 20: Michael Chavis #23 of the Boston Red Sox hits a single in the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark on May 20, 2021 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Chavis was selected by the Red Sox in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft, 26th overall. From there, he became one of Boston’s top prospects before making the majors in 2019.

Chavis went on to play three seasons with the Red Sox from 2019 to 2021. In 168 games with Boston over that span, he posted 25 home runs, 83 RBI, and a .234 batting average.

Chavis had his most MLB success during his rookie year in 2019 with Boston. During it, he set career highs with 18 home runs, 58 RBI, and a .254 batting average. However, he was never able to replicate this offense and truly break out at the MLB level since.

Chavis’ time with Boston ended during the 2021 season when he was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates for pitcher Austin Davis.

Chavis last played at the MLB level in 2023 with the Washington Nationals.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Former Boston Red Sox Top Prospect Abruptly Becomes Free Agent

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