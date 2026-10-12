Boston Red Sox Quietly Announce Signings of 4 Players After Elimination from Playoffs

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Interim manager Chad Tracy #17 of the Boston Red Sox looks on before a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox signed free agent RHP Juan Velasquez to a minor league contract.
Boston Red Sox signed free agent LHP Jean Mayorga to a minor league contract.
Boston Red Sox signed free agent RHP Jesus Moreno to a minor league contract.
Boston Red Sox signed free agent SS Farid Cijntje to a minor league contract.
Looking at the Red Sox’s Newest Signings
Velasquez is from El Tigre, Venezuela.
He was born on Feb. 8, 2009.
Velasquez throws and bats right-handed.
The right-hander is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 176 pounds.
Mayorga is from El Tigre, Venezuela.
He was born on Feb. 12, 2008.
Mayorga throws and bats left-handed.
The right-hander is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds.
Moreno is from Monagas, Venezuela.
He was born on Jan. 18, 2008.
Moreno throws and bats right-handed.
The right-hander is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 178 pounds.
Cijntje is from Willemstad, Curacao.
He was born on Dec. 12, 2007.
Cijntje is a switch-hitter and throws right-handed
The shortstop is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 202 pounds.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Boston Red Sox quietly announced the signings of four players after getting eliminated from the MLB playoffs.
Boston Red Sox Quietly Announce Signings of 4 Players After Elimination from Playoffs