Boston Red Sox Quietly Announce Signings of 4 Players After Elimination from Playoffs

The Boston Red Sox were eliminated from the MLB playoffs by the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Series in late September.

The Yankees have since been eliminated.

Now, the Championship Series are going on. The Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS. The Cleveland Guardians are playing the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALCS.

Amid the Championship Series, the Red Sox quietly announced the signings of four players.

Boston Red Sox Sign 4 Players Amid MLB Playoffs

Boston signed four players to minor-league deals.

Via MiLB.com’s transactions log:

Boston Red Sox signed free agent RHP Juan Velasquez to a minor league contract.

Boston Red Sox signed free agent LHP Jean Mayorga to a minor league contract.

Boston Red Sox signed free agent RHP Jesus Moreno to a minor league contract.

Boston Red Sox signed free agent SS Farid Cijntje to a minor league contract.

Looking at the Red Sox’s Newest Signings

Velasquez is from El Tigre, Venezuela.

He was born on Feb. 8, 2009.

Velasquez throws and bats right-handed.

The right-hander is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 176 pounds.

Mayorga is from El Tigre, Venezuela.

He was born on Feb. 12, 2008.

Mayorga throws and bats left-handed.

The right-hander is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Moreno is from Monagas, Venezuela.

He was born on Jan. 18, 2008.

Moreno throws and bats right-handed.

The right-hander is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 178 pounds.

Cijntje is from Willemstad, Curacao.

He was born on Dec. 12, 2007.

Cijntje is a switch-hitter and throws right-handed

The shortstop is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 202 pounds.