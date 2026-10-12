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Boston Red Sox Quietly Announce Signings of 4 Players After Elimination from Playoffs

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Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Interim manager Chad Tracy #17 of the Boston Red Sox looks on before a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox were eliminated from the MLB playoffs by the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Series in late September.

The Yankees have since been eliminated.

American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Manger Chad Tracy of the Boston Red Sox removes Sonny Gray #54 from the game against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Now, the Championship Series are going on. The Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS. The Cleveland Guardians are playing the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALCS.

Amid the Championship Series, the Red Sox quietly announced the signings of four players.

Boston Red Sox Sign 4 Players Amid MLB Playoffs

Los Angeles Angels v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 7: Craig Breslow the chief baseball officer of the Boston Red Sox in the dugout before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on September 7, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Boston signed four players to minor-league deals.

Via MiLB.com’s transactions log:

  • Boston Red Sox signed free agent RHP Juan Velasquez to a minor league contract.
  • Boston Red Sox signed free agent LHP Jean Mayorga to a minor league contract.
  • Boston Red Sox signed free agent RHP Jesus Moreno to a minor league contract.
  • Boston Red Sox signed free agent SS Farid Cijntje to a minor league contract.

Looking at the Red Sox’s Newest Signings

Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 20: Chief Baseball Officer for the Boston Red Sox Craig Breslow walks on the field before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mark Taylor/Getty Images)

Velasquez is from El Tigre, Venezuela.

He was born on Feb. 8, 2009.

Velasquez throws and bats right-handed.

The right-hander is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 176 pounds.

Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: A detailed view of a Boston Red Sox hat and glove in the dugout against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Mayorga is from El Tigre, Venezuela.

He was born on Feb. 12, 2008.

Mayorga throws and bats left-handed.

The right-hander is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 08: A view of the baseball hat and glove of Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on September 08, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Moreno is from Monagas, Venezuela.

He was born on Jan. 18, 2008.

Moreno throws and bats right-handed.

The right-hander is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 178 pounds.

Detroit Tigers v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – June 6: A hat and glove sit in the Boston Red Sox dugout during the third inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park on June 6, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Cijntje is from Willemstad, Curacao.

He was born on Dec. 12, 2007.

Cijntje is a switch-hitter and throws right-handed

The shortstop is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 202 pounds.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Boston Red Sox Quietly Announce Signings of 4 Players After Elimination from Playoffs

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