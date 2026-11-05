Boston Red Sox Urged To Sign $140 Million Power-Hitting Outfielder in Free Agency

Going into the offseason, Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow has multiple needs for his club and manager Chad Tracy for the 2027 season. Starting pitching is up there if Sonny Gray does leave in free agency.

However, another pressing need the Red Sox have is more offense behind Willson Contreras. That is something that Ian Browne of MLB.com pointed out recently.

”Boston’s top need is another right-handed-hitting thumper to go with Willson Contreras,” Browne wrote.

So who could fill that need? One fascinating name is Randy Arozarena. The Seattle Mariners left fielder will be highly sought after this offseason, but the fit with Boston seems like a no-brainer. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report believes so.

Boston Red Sox Named Top Landing Spot for Randy Arozarena

One reason the Red Sox were eliminated in the American League Wild Card Round for the second straight season by the New York Yankees was their lack of offense. It wasn’t the sole reason, but it was one of them. Arozarena wouldn’t be the missing piece that solves Breslow’s need, but it would be a start. Another bat is something Boston failed to add last winter and it cost them.

“The Red Sox were supposed to add power last winter, but ultimately fell short. It cost them, as scoring runs the hard way didn’t do them much good at the back end of the regular season or in the postseason,” wrote Rymer.

Tracy got an up-close look at what Arozarena can do in September at Fenway Park. In a three-game series, the power-hitting right-hander went 6-for-15 with two home runs, one well over the Green Monster and eight RBIs. Being a right-handed batter, his swing was built for Fenway Park.

In 32 career games in Boston, Arozarena has an OPS of .833. However, there might be one sticking point when it comes to the Red Sox, according to Rymer: money. Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report predicted a five-year, $140 million contract this winter for Arozarena.

“Money is another question mark here. The Red Sox just don’t spend in free agency like they used to. They’re already projected for a higher payroll in 2027 than the one they had in 2026. How aggressive they’re willing to be on the open market is an open question,” Rymer pointed out.

Boston Red Sox Must Upgrade Offense This Offseason

Before the regular season ended, Boston picked up Breslow’s options for 2029 and 2030 and removed the interim tag from Tracy with a three-year deal. Was that the right move at the time? Maybe, but being swept a week later in the Bronx in the postseason certainly wasn’t a great look.

There were some questionable decisions by Tracy in that series in terms of his starting pitchers and removing them from the game.

As for another bat, that is almost a must. The AL East is deeper than some thought. The American League representative in the World Series the last two seasons has been the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays. It’s not going to change next season. If Boston wants to be in the mix, adding a bat like Arozarena is something Breslow must do.