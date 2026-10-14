Red Sox Announce Ceddanne Rafaela News From MLB

The Boston Red Sox had their season end a couple of weeks ago.

But on Wednesday, the Red Sox and their star centerfielder Ceddanne Rafaela got some exciting news.

It all has to do with that photo at the top of this article, where you see the brilliant Rafaela diving to make a phenomenal catch.

Red Sox Announce Ceddanne Rafaela News

The Red Sox, in conjunction with MLB, announced that Rafaela is a finalist for the Gold Glove for centerfield in the American League.

Three players in each league get nominated for each position for the award. The winners will be announced after the World Series.

Ceddanne Rafaela has been named a Gold Glove Award finalist for the second year in a row! https://t.co/fVsFaz9LXh — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 14, 2026

The other two finalists with Rafaela are Evan Carter of the Texas Rangers and Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians.

On paper, Rafaela should have a leg up on both of those guys. Carter was a part-time player, and Kwan is a natural left fielder whose skills didn’t fully carry over to center — but his reputation as a Gold Glover in left helped his outlook here.

Rafaela, on the other hand, is as graceful an outfielder as there is in the game this side of Pete Crow-Armstrong.

MLB.com’s announcement of the news came with this assessment of the three candidates:

Carter remained mostly healthy this year for the Rangers, appearing in 140 games in center field. Boosted by elite speed, the 24-year-old totaled +11 OAA in 2026, tied for fourth most among primary center fielders.

For the first time in his five-year career, Kwan started more games in center field (77) than in left (65) in 2026. That’s why the four-time defending Gold Glove Award winner is eligible at a different position this year. Kwan often displayed his plus arm, recording 11 outfield assists – tied for third most in MLB – and taking part in five double plays.