Red Sox Could Eye All-Star Starter as Sonny Gray Replacement

While the Boston Red Sox are in dire need of a power hitter in the lineup, they also could use a replacement for three-time All-Star starter Sonny Gray, should he leave in free agency.

Gray has a team option in 2027 that is considered unlikely to be picked up. While he could return on a more team-friendly deal, the Red Sox should ultimately brace for his departure.

The Red Sox 2027 projected starting rotation without Gray is one of the best in the game, featuring Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, Jake Bennett, Brayan Bello and Ranger Suárez.

However, Bello’s uninspiring stats lead NBC Sports Boston’s Justin Leger to believe that the team should have a contingency plan in place. Leger names Tampa Bay Rays All-Star pitcher Nick Martinez as a potential free agent signing.

Why Would The Boston Red Sox Sign Nick Martinez?

Martinez made his first All-Star appearance in 2026 with the Rays. This came after an eight-year MLB career and four years in Japan.

While Martinez had some good years with the Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds, he was finally recognized for his pitching.

In 31 starts, Martinez posted a 3.10 ERA in 180 innings with 109 strikeouts. After the end of a one-year, $13 million contract, Martinez has an impending mutual option. However, those are rarely exercised, so he will likely hit free agency.

“After a rocky 2025 with Cincinnati, Martinez returned to form with a career year for the Rays,” Leger wrote. “The nine-year veteran pitched exclusively as a starter for the first time in his career and blew away expectations while earning his first All-Star nod. Martinez has a $20 million mutual option with the Rays for 2027, but mutual options are rarely picked up. He should be near the top of Boston’s wish list if he’s available.”

If Gray leaves, consider Martinez to be one of Boston’s options.

Is It the Right Move?

While Martinez may have finally broken out, this was his first year as a full-time starter. For someone entering their age-37 season coming off a career-high in innings, this may lead to unwanted consequences.

Prospective teams should be wary of Martinez’s usage in 2026, as it could cause an injury down the road. In addition, teams should closely watch his playoff performance to determine if he is the right fit for a contending team.

The Red Sox are a consistent winner in this league, and as long as they add in the offseason, they will make the playoffs again.

While this is an incredibly small sample size, Martinez has had his struggles in the playoffs lately. As a reliever with the Padres in 2022, Martínez gave up just one run in 11 innings. Since then, it’s been a slippery slope.

With the Reds in 2025, he gave up four runs (three earned), recording just one out. In his first postseason start with the Rays, he gave up two runs in 3.2 innings.

All in all, there might be more proven, younger starting pitchers on the market to replace Gray than Martinez.