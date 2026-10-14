Red Sox Face Tough Pitching Decisions Before Lockout

Multiple starting pitchers on the Boston Red Sox broke out in 2026. This includes, but is not limited to, Payton Tolle, Jake Bennett and Connelly Early.

Although Early was later traded, the point remains that the Red Sox have several viable young and veteran starters, including Garrett Crochet, Ranger Suárez, and Sonny Gray (for now).

So, the question becomes: what will happen to the less-established starters that were injured for most or all of 2026?

Ian Browne of MLB.com contemplated the fates of starters Patrick Sandoval, Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford and Johan Oviedo.

Heading into a potentially lengthy lockout, Browne knows the clock is ticking on what to do with these pitchers.

What Do the Boston Red Sox Do With Houck and Sandoval?

Out of all these names, Sandoval got the most extensive look with Boston. After undergoing Tommy John surgery as a member of the Los Angeles Angels, Sandoval made his Red Sox debut in July. The results were not as anticipated.

In 15 games (13 starts), Sandoval posted a 5.12 ERA with a 1-7 record. After completing his two-year, $18.25 million deal with Boston, he will enter free agency. Browne thinks he will not be retained.

However, the story isn’t the same with the other three names. This is because Houck, Crawford and Oviedo are all arbitration-eligible.

Houck is just two years removed from an All-Star season. However, after a Tommy John surgery of his own, his role is less secure than it was in 2024. Houck returned for one start at the end of the 2026 season, giving up three runs in three innings.

Browne believes the Red Sox will give Houck the most leeway out of all these names because of that 2024 season. While he may not reclaim a starting spot, he could very well become a high-leverage reliever. Houck will be a free agent after the 2027 season.

What About Oviedo and Crawford?

When it comes to Oviedo and Crawford, they will have less-defined roles.

The Red Sox acquired Oviedo from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for highly-regarded power-hitting prospect Jhostynxon García. Oviedo lasted just one game with Boston in late March before he got injured.

In that outing, he gave up four runs in 3.2 innings before going down with a flexor strain. Browne thinks the team would like to at least see what they have in Oviedo before he hits free agency after 2027. However, he could be in for a low-leverage relief role.

Finally, Crawford has not played since the end of the 2024 season after dealing with a litany of arm injuries. In 2024, he started 33 games, posting a 4.36 ERA in 183.2 innings. However, his injury history could keep the Red Sox from retaining him.

While he is controllable through the 2028 season, Crawford may be the odd man out and could be non-tendered on November 20, according to Browne.

With Crochet likely returning to the starting rotation after an injury-plagued 2026, and Bennett, Suárez and Tolle already locked in, it appears that there aren’t many rotation spots up for grabs in 2027.