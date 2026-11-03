Red Sox Linked to Signing 5-Foot-8 Japanese Pitcher

Kaima Taira doesn’t necessarily look like an MLB pitcher.

That is, until you watch the 5-foot-8 Japanese right-hander throw the baseball. Then it makes more sense. Not many hurlers on the planet can unleash pitches like Taira can.

That’s what makes him a name worth knowing, even for many fans who haven’t heard of him before. He has been officially posted from Nippon Professional Baseball and will have to sign before the Dec. 1 date when MLB is all-but-certain to start a lockout.

A number of teams will likely be after Taira, but the Boston Red Sox are one that could definitely be in the mix.

Red Sox Linked to Kaima Taira

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel named three specific teams he could see going after Taira, listing the Red Sox, Cubs and Nationals in a new article on Tuesday.

McDaniel ranks Taira the No. 7 free agent in the sport this offseason.

“The Red Sox, Nationals and Cubs all covet starters with velocity and big extension, and rivals think they at least have to investigate,” McDaniel writes. “I expect lots of interest around $50 million guaranteed and think there will be enough teams motivated to go higher to push to a fifth year. His posting fee for this contract would be $12.75 million, putting the full value at a little over $85 million.”

Boston has had success with players from Japan before, which can help the confidence in a negotiation like this both for the Red Sox and for Taira.

How Good is Kaima Taira?

Taira is one of the best pitchers on the planet who has yet to throw a pitch in MLB.

He will soon try to prove that his limited workload in the past won’t hold him back in the majors.

“The sales pitch for Taira is a little tough at first glance: a 5-foot-8 right-handed starter who has eclipsed 60 innings in a season only twice in his career and has never surpassed 150 innings,” McDaniel writes. “From another perspective, Taira has what the sharper pitching organizations seek, with enormous extension, a lower arm slot, short in stature (but with strength), and four-seam ride combining to make a really good fastball shape, which averages 94-97 mph and hits 99-100 mph at times. That’s a potentially dominating pitch, as his command is starter quality.”

There’s also uncertainty about Taira’s role in both the short- and long-term.

“Managing innings with rest or a variety of roles (maybe the bullpen for the postseason and late regular season?) because Taira was only a reliever in 2025 gives a creative team options, and that uncertainty of role will lower the price a bit,” McDaniel writes.

Still, even with all of that said, Taira is good enough to garner major interest, and the Red Sox are certainly a team who could use him.