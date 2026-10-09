Boston Red Sox Pressed to Sign Yankees 6-Foot-5 Lefty to Boost Bullpen

The Boston Red Sox’s strong 2026 season ended in an atrocious fashion during the playoffs.

The Red Sox were swept by the New York Yankees and never made it a competitive series. This is because Boston was outscored 18-2 by New York in just two games.

With how horribly the Red Sox’s playoff run went, they should be on the hunt for new talent this offseason. One area that they must strengthen this winter is their bullpen. Because of this, they are being pressed to sign one of the Yankees’ relievers in free agency this offseason.

Boston Red Sox Pressed to Sign Yankees Pitcher Ryan Yarbrough This Offseason

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Patrick McAvoy called for the Red Sox to sign Yankees reliever Ryan Yarbrough in free agency this offseason.

“Yarbrough is someone the Red Sox saw in 2026,” McAvoy wrote. “He’s a veteran with legit AL East success.”

With the Red Sox’s bullpen needing a boost, it would make sense if they pursued Yarbrough. While he is not a big-name star, he is a dependable reliever who could benefit the Red Sox if brought in.

Yarbrough would give the Red Sox another relief pitcher with a lot of MLB experience if brought in, too. This would not be a bad thing in the slightest for Boston. This is especially so when noting that their bullpen could use another reliable arm in it.

Taking a Look at Yarbrough

Yarbrough was a solid part of the Yankees’ bullpen during this season. In 38 games for New York in 2026, he posted a 2-1 record, a 3.69 ERA, and 49 strikeouts. This was after he had a 3-1 record, a 4.36 ERA, and 55 strikeouts in 19 games for the Yankees in 2025.

Yarbrough has also had an ERA under 4.00 in two out of his last three seasons. Due to this, he has shown that he can be reliable when pitching at his best. Thus, it would be understandable if the Red Sox added him on a short-term deal this offseason.

In 253 career MLB games over nine seasons split between the Tampa Bay Rays, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, and Yankees, Yarbrough has a 58-42 record, a 4.18 ERA, and 703 strikeouts. It will be interesting to see if he joins his fourth AL East club by signing with the Red Sox this offseason from here.