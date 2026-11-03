Boston Red Sox Sign 24-Year-Old After World Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Interim manager Chad Tracy #17 of the Boston Red Sox looks on before a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
The Boston Red Sox have reportedly agreed to a minor-league deal with 24-year-old pitcher Yordanny Monegro.
Monegro has spent his entire professional career (2021-26) with the Red Sox.
The Red Sox originally signed Monegro to a minor-league deal on Feb. 20, 2020.
The right-hander made just nine appearances in 2025 and three in 2026 due to undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Monegro hasn’t pitched above Double-A.
Over his minor-league career, the 24-year-old has a 3.24 ERA with 309 strikeouts and 108 walks in 247 1/3 innings.
In 2026, Monegro recorded a 4.05 ERA with eight strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings.
Monegro used to be the Red Sox’s No. 17 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.
Monegro throws four pitches.
The right-hander can throw an elite upper-70s curveball “with true 12-6 break“, a low-to-mid-90s four-seamer, a mid-80s slider/cutter and an upper-80s curveball.
Looking at the Boston Red Sox’s 2026 Season
The Red Sox finished the regular season as the No. 2 American League Wild Card team.
Boston ended the year in third place in the American League East with an 87-75 record, trailing the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 11 games.
The New York Yankees swept the Red Sox 2-0 in the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium in late September. The Yankees then lost to the Rays in the ALDS.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Boston Red Sox Sign 24-Year-Old After World Series