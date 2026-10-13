Boston Red Sox’s Sonny Gray Suddenly Predicted to Sign With AL East Rival

Boston Red Sox star pitcher Sonny Gray is entering this offseason as a pending unrestricted free agent.

Given how excellently Gray pitched this season for the Red Sox, it is likely that they will aim to re-sign him. He ended up being a perfect fit in Boston and played a role in them making the playoffs this year.

Yet, with Gray having such a strong year, it would also be understandable if he decided to test the free agent market. He has set himself up to land a nice contract, so it will be interesting to see if he sticks around in Boston.

However, a new prediction has Gray leaving the Red Sox for one of their top AL East rivals.

Boston Red Sox Predicted to Lose Sonny Gray to the Orioles

In a recent article for FanSided, Christopher Kline named the Orioles one of the top potential landing spots for Gray in free agency this offseason.

“Baltimore will not find the necessary pitching in their farm system, so another free agency splurge is necessary,” Kline wrote. Not entirely unlike the Corbin Burnes rental a couple years ago, Mike Elias could look to Gray for veteran leadership and quality starts, even if he’s only around for a year or two.”

Seeing the Orioles be named a potential landing spot for Gray is understandable. Their starting rotation needs a major boost after how this season went. Thus, it would make sense if Baltimore made a big push for Gray.

Gray would be a wonderful addition for the front half of the Orioles rotation if signed. He would give them another star pitcher, which is a major need for Baltimore. This is especially so when noting that the Orioles want to bounce back in 2027. Therefore, it would be understandable if they made a significant offer for Gray.

Looking at Gray’s 2026 Season With the Red Sox

Gray could not have been much better for the Red Sox this season. He has an 18-5 record, a 2.72 ERA, and 149 strikeouts in 29 appearances for Boston. With this, he ended up being a marvelous addition to Boston’s roster this season.

Due to this, the Red Sox should be working very hard to get him re-signed. If he hits the market, he will generate a ton of interest around the league. That would make it harder for Boston to re-sign him. It would also not be shocking if the Orioles are one of the teams that target him if he reaches free agency.

Nevertheless, it will be intriguing to see what happens with Gray this offseason. It would sting for the Red Sox if Gray ended up in Baltimore.