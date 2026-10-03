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Boston Red Sox Star May Retire With $127.5 Million In Career Earnings

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Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Interim manager Chad Tracy #17 of the Boston Red Sox looks on before a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Boston Red Sox star right-handed starting pitcher Sonny Gray’s season is over after the Red Sox were eliminated by the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Series.

Gray pitched in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series and allowed two runs over 4 2/3 innings.

Gray is now a free agent. There is a chance the 36-year-old veteran will retire.

Boston Red Sox RHP Sonny Gray May Retire With $127.5 Million In Career Earnings

American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Sonny Gray #54 of the Boston Red Sox exits the game against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Chris Cotillo of MassLive wrote on X:

Retirement is definitely in play for Sonny Gray. Here’s Garrett Crochet:

“I was telling him that a second ago, whatever him and his family decide, it was a joy to watch this year. I still think he’s got a lot to give the game, but there’s something to be said about going out on your own terms, I suppose. Whatever he ultimately decides, that’ll be something that as a team, we support him on. But it was a pleasure having him here in Boston.”

Gray has earned $127,580,796 throughout his career, according to Spotrac.

Looking at Red Sox Star RHP Sonny Gray’s Career

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 15: Sonny Gray #55 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on August 15, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Oakland Athletics selected Gray with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt University.

Gray made his MLB debut in 2013 with Oakland. The Athletics traded him to the Yankees during the 2017 season. He had a 3.42 ERA with 607 strikeouts over 705 innings with the Athletics.

Gray finished the 2017 season by posting a 3.72 ERA over 11 starts with the Yankees. He made two postseason outings with New York in 2017, allowing five runs (four earned) over 8 1/3 innings.

The right-hander had a rough 2018 season with New York, recording a 4.90 ERA over 130 1/3 innings.

New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 11: Sonny Gray #55 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of the game on September 11, 2018 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Yankees traded Gray to the Cincinnati Reds following the 2018 season. Gray immediately signed a three-year, $30.5 million extension with the Reds.

The Reds traded Gray to the Minnesota Twins in the 2021-22 offseason after he posted a 3.49 ERA with 432 strikeouts across three seasons with Cincinnati.

Gray had a 2.90 ERA with 300 strikeouts across two seasons with Minnesota. He signed a three-year, $75 million deal with the St. Louis Cardinals after his time with the Twins.

Gray recorded a 4.07 ERA with 404 strikeouts over 347 innings across two seasons with the Cardinals. After the 2025 season, the Cardinals traded Gray to the Boston Red Sox. He had a 2.72 ERA with 149 strikeouts in 169 innings in his lone season with Boston.

Throughout his 14 MLB seasons, Gray recorded 37.8 bWAR and a 3.51 ERA with 2,074 strikeouts over 2,087 innings.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Boston Red Sox Star May Retire With $127.5 Million In Career Earnings

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