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MLB TRADE: Boston Red Sox Send 23-Year-Old Pitcher to St. Louis Cardinals

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 15: Interim manager Chad Tracy #17 of the Boston Red Sox looks on prior to the first pitch against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox have traded left-hander Eduardo Rivera to the St. Louis Cardinals for right-hander Juan García, according to SoxProspects.com’s Andrew Parker.

Parker wrote on X:

Another Red Sox trade:

LHP Eduardo Rivera has been traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for minor league RHP Juan García, I’m told.

Boston Red Sox Trade Eduardo Rivera to St. Louis Cardinals for Juan García

Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 20: Chief Baseball Officer for the Boston Red Sox Craig Breslow walks on the field before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mark Taylor/Getty Images)

Rivera, 23, made his MLB debut with Boston in 2026.

In four career MLB appearances, Rivera has posted a 6.30 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP with 10 strikeouts over 10 innings.

Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox - Game Two
GettyBOSTON, MA – JULY 22: Pitcher Eduardo Rivera #99 of the Boston Red Sox looks towards home after giving up a run to the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of game two of the doubleheader at Fenway Park on July 22, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

García is just 18 years old.

He signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Jan. 18, 2025.

St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 06: A detailed view of a St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The right-hander spent his two seasons with the Cardinals in the Dominican Summer League.

In his professional career, García has posted a 3.87 ERA with 77 strikeouts over 90 2/3 innings.

More About Eduardo Rivera

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 22: Eduardo Rivera #99 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during his MLB debut in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on April 22, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

The Oakland Athletics selected Rivera in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

The Athletics released the southpaw in May 2024.

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 22: Eduardo Rivera #99 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during his MLB debut in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on April 22, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Shortly after being released by the Athletics, Rivera signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox.

Rivera has posted a 3.56 ERA with 326 strikeouts in 267 2/3 innings over his minor-league career.

Looking at the Boston Red Sox’s 2026 Season

American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Manger Chad Tracy of the Boston Red Sox removes Sonny Gray #54 from the game against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Red Sox finished the regular season as the No. 2 American League Wild Card team.

Boston ended the year in third place in the American League East with an 87-75 record, trailing the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 11 games.

The New York Yankees swept the Red Sox 2-0 in the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium in late September. The Yankees then lost to the Rays in the ALDS.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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MLB TRADE: Boston Red Sox Send 23-Year-Old Pitcher to St. Louis Cardinals

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