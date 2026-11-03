MLB TRADE: Boston Red Sox Send 23-Year-Old Pitcher to St. Louis Cardinals

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 15: Interim manager Chad Tracy #17 of the Boston Red Sox looks on prior to the first pitch against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
LHP Eduardo Rivera has been traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for minor league RHP Juan García, I’m told.
Boston Red Sox Trade Eduardo Rivera to St. Louis Cardinals for Juan García
Rivera, 23, made his MLB debut with Boston in 2026.
In four career MLB appearances, Rivera has posted a 6.30 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP with 10 strikeouts over 10 innings.
García is just 18 years old.
He signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Jan. 18, 2025.
The right-hander spent his two seasons with the Cardinals in the Dominican Summer League.
In his professional career, García has posted a 3.87 ERA with 77 strikeouts over 90 2/3 innings.
More About Eduardo Rivera
The Oakland Athletics selected Rivera in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.
The Athletics released the southpaw in May 2024.
Shortly after being released by the Athletics, Rivera signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox.
Rivera has posted a 3.56 ERA with 326 strikeouts in 267 2/3 innings over his minor-league career.
Looking at the Boston Red Sox’s 2026 Season
The Red Sox finished the regular season as the No. 2 American League Wild Card team.
Boston ended the year in third place in the American League East with an 87-75 record, trailing the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 11 games.
The New York Yankees swept the Red Sox 2-0 in the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium in late September. The Yankees then lost to the Rays in the ALDS.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
MLB TRADE: Boston Red Sox Send 23-Year-Old Pitcher to St. Louis Cardinals