Trade Pitch Has Boston Red Sox Acquiring $30M Superstar in 4-Player Blockbuster

The Boston Red Sox lost in the Wild Card round again, and the team could be active this offseason to add more talent.

Boston could use another impact player and should look to spend more money to compete in the AL East. With the free agent market not being that great, the trade market could be active this offseason.

Trade Pitch Has Boston Red Sox Adding Bryce Harper

Ahead of the offseason kicking off, MLB analyst Patrick McAvoy shared a trade pitch that sees the Red Sox acquiring Bryce Harper.

Red Sox acquire:

Phillies acquire:

Jarren Duran

Kristian Campbell

Tanner Houck

The Phillies are reportedly interested in shaking up their roster, and getting off of Harper’s contract makes sense. Boston, meanwhile, acquires the star slugger for a minor package, as Philadelphia likely won’t get much for him.

Harper has five years left on his 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies. He’s a nine-time MLB All-Star and could play first base or right field in Boston. At 33, he’s still an impact hitter, hitting .269 with 29 home runs and 87 RBIs last season.

In return, the Red Sox would part ways with Duran, whose name has come up in trade rumors. Duran would be a replacement for Harper in the outfield, as he hit .207 with 20 home runs and 69 RBIs.

Campell, meanwhile, hasn’t panned out but could be a nice infield option for the Phillies. He has six years left on his eight-year, $60 million deal and spent the year in Triple-A. He is just 24, so there is time for him to develop.

The final player the Red Sox would give up is Houck, who’s under control for one more year and can be in Philadelphia’s rotation. Houck made just 1 start in 2026 after rehabbing from injury but will be fully healthy for 2027.

Analyst Explains Blockbuster Trade

The proposed trade between the Red Sox and Phillies would be a blockbuster.

McAvoy believes Harper’s market might not be as robust due to the salary and age, but Boston does make sense as a landing spot for him.

“Again, the idea of a Harper deal is a pipe dream right now. If the Phillies shop him and he is willing to waive his no-trade clause, then this could be more realistic. But there are also finances involved. He has five years left on his deal and will make just over $27 million in 2027 and 2028,” McAvoy added.

“Then, he’ll make just over $23 million in each of the final three seasons. Are the Red Sox willing to take on that type of money? It would be better than spending something similar on Randy Arozarena or Seiya Suzuki.”

If Harper is indeed on the trade market, the Red Sox would be wise to pursue him. With Harper in the lineup, Boston’s offense could be one of the best in baseball.