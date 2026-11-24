The Chicago Cubs have been extremely busy lately.

On Monday night, news broke that the Cubs signed left-handed starting pitcher Trevor Rogers to a five-year, $120 million contract.

“Left-hander Trevor Rogers and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a five-year, $120 million contract, sources tell ESPN,” Jeff Passan wrote on X. “There are deferrals that will bring the net present value down slightly.”

On Tuesday morning, Passan reported that the Cubs signed third baseman/outfielder Teruaki Sato to a six-year, $120 million deal.

“BREAKING: Two-time Central League MVP Teruaki Sato and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a six-year, $120 million contract, sources tell ESPN,” Passan wrote on X. “Sato, 27, won the Triple Crown for the Hanshin Tigers this year and is expected to play corner outfield in Chicago.”

Later on Tuesday morning, the Cubs reportedly signed another player.

Chicago Cubs Sign 7-Year MLB Pitcher Sam Moll

The Cubs signed left-handed reliever Sam Moll, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

“Lefty reliever Sam Moll to the Cubs,” Heyman wrote on X. “Minors deal with MLB camp invite. Made 65 appearances for the Reds in 2026.”