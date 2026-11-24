The Chicago Cubs have been extremely busy lately.
On Monday night, news broke that the Cubs signed left-handed starting pitcher Trevor Rogers to a five-year, $120 million contract.
“Left-hander Trevor Rogers and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a five-year, $120 million contract, sources tell ESPN,” Jeff Passan wrote on X. “There are deferrals that will bring the net present value down slightly.”
On Tuesday morning, Passan reported that the Cubs signed third baseman/outfielder Teruaki Sato to a six-year, $120 million deal.
“BREAKING: Two-time Central League MVP Teruaki Sato and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a six-year, $120 million contract, sources tell ESPN,” Passan wrote on X. “Sato, 27, won the Triple Crown for the Hanshin Tigers this year and is expected to play corner outfield in Chicago.”
Later on Tuesday morning, the Cubs reportedly signed another player.
Chicago Cubs Sign 7-Year MLB Pitcher Sam Moll
The Cubs signed left-handed reliever Sam Moll, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.
“Lefty reliever Sam Moll to the Cubs,” Heyman wrote on X. “Minors deal with MLB camp invite. Made 65 appearances for the Reds in 2026.”
Looking at New Chicago Cubs LHP Sam Moll
Moll, 35 in January, posted a 4.79 ERA over 56 1/3 innings with the Cincinnati Reds in 2026. He struck out 56 and walked 30.
Moll is a ground-ball pitcher. In 2026, the southpaw had a 53.7% ground-ball rate (92nd percentile).
The left-hander relies on four pitches:
- Low-90s sinker (36.4%)
- Low-80s sweeper (36.1%)
- Mid-80s changeup (15.8%)
- Low-90s four-seamer (11.7%)
The Colorado Rockies selected Moll in the third round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of the University of Memphis.
The Rockies traded Moll to the Oakland Athletics in Aug. 2017. He made his MLB debut with the Athletics in Sept. 2017.
Moll made 11 appearances for the Athletics in 2017. After that season, he didn’t pitch in the majors until 2021 with Oakland.
At the 2023 trade deadline, the Athletics traded Moll to the Reds.
Over his big-league career, Moll has posted a 3.98 ERA with 345 strikeouts and 114 walks in 235 innings.
Chicago Cubs Quietly Sign 7-Year MLB Player After Sato, Rogers Deals