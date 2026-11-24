The Chicago Cubs made a big splash Monday night when they signed free agent left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers from the Baltimore Orioles.

It took a reported five-year, $120 million deal to land Rogers, who some believe was the second-best free agent pitcher available.

Notably, it came about a day after the New York Mets landed Tarik Skubal. The pitching market had to wait and see where Skubal ended up before the rest of it could start moving, but the Cubs didn’t waste much time in making sure Rogers ended up on their team.

A couple of interesting insights were shared by The Athletic after the signing — both about how Skubal may have impacted the Cubs, but also about what Chicago is giving up in order to sign Rogers.

Cubs Lose 3 Assets

Rogers had been tendered a qualifying offer by the Orioles, which he rejected. That meant signing him came with a cost for the Cubs.

The Athletic explained it like this:

“By signing Rogers, who was tendered a qualifying offer by the Orioles, the Cubs will forfeit their second- and fifth-highest available selections in the 2027 draft. They will also lose $1 million from their international bonus pool.”

That’s a known cost for signing a free agent who had rejected the qualifying offer. The Cubs clearly felt he was worth it, shown both by giving up those assets to get him and also, of course, by the $120 million they committed to him.

Tarik Skubal Impact

The Cubs apparently were never fully interested in Skubal.

Instead, they turned their attention to Rogers and got their man.

The Athletic writes: “The Cubs never seriously pursued Skubal, knowing he would land the type of contract they don’t hand out. But Rogers, a pitcher who some in the industry believe was the second-best starter available, quickly became their priority.”

The Cubs have tried to be efficient with their money in recent times. Last offseason, for example, they let Kyle Tucker leave without going after him too heavily, knowing his price point would be more than they wanted to pay.

This time around, they let the Mets give Skubal $450 million and were happy to sign Rogers for $120 million instead.