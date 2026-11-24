Teruaki Sato has his MLB destination: the Chicago Cubs.

The Japanese slugger has signed a contract with the Cubs as of Tuesday morning, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Sato had a wide range of suitors, including the Philadelphia Phillies, Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees.

It’s the Cubs who land him, though, to bolster the middle of their order with his immense slugging potential from the left side of the plate.

Teruaki Sato Contract Details

In Passan’s report, he shared what the contract will look like for Sato:

Years: 6

6 Total value: $120 million

$120 million Average annual value: $20 million

If Sato lives up to the ability he displayed in Japan, that’ll be a bargain.

Cubs Have Defensive Plan for Teruaki Sato

Passan also revealed an interesting component with Sato: The Cubs don’t plan to play him at third base, his most frequent position in Japan.

They plan to use him in a corner outfield spot, Passan writes.

Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ are both departing in free agency, so there are openings there, and Sato is expected to fill one.

He wouldn’t have had a third base spot with the Cubs, who have Alex Bregman — but Chicago still wanted Sato, so they’ve created space for him in the outfield. He’s a solid enough athlete to expect he’ll be adequate out there.

How Good is Teruaki Sato?

The 27-year-old Sato just won the hitting Triple Crown in Japan for the 2026 season.

So yeah, he’s really good.

There’s always a question of how the production will translate, but he just hit .306 with 40 doubles, 39 homers and 106 RBI.

If Sato can avoid striking out too much in MLB — a challenge faced in 2026 by Munetaka Murakami with the White Sox — he can be a star.

Fittingly, it was one Chicago team landing Murakami a year ago and now the other Chicago team getting Sato this time around.

The Japanese media attention follows their players intensely once they’re in MLB, and now with two big names in Chicago, the scrutiny will be intense. Sato is good enough to handle it.