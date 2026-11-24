The Chicago Cubs may not have landed Tarik Skubal, but they still added a premier free-agent starting pitcher this offseason.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Cubs have signed left-handed starting pitcher Trevor Rogers. It’s a five-year deal, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Chicago Cubs Sign Starting Pitcher Trevor Rogers

“Big news tonight: Trevor Rogers and the Cubs have agreed on a multiyear deal,” Morosi wrote on X.

Big news tonight: Trevor Rogers and the Cubs have agreed on a multiyear deal. @MLBNetwork https://t.co/fzmea8dnq9 — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 24, 2026

“Source confirms: Free-agent LHP Trevor Rogers in agreement with Cubs on five-year contract, pending physical. First with agreement: @JonMorosi,” Rosenthal wrote on X.

The deal is worth $120 million, Rosenthal added.

Rogers declined a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer from the Orioles earlier this month. Therefore, Chicago has to give Baltimore draft pick compensation.

Looking at New Chicago Cubs Starter Trevor Rogers

This past season, Rogers posted 2.2 bWAR, a 4.03 ERA and a 3.45 FIP over 169 2/3 innings. He struck out 157 and walked 39 in 30 starts.

The year before, Rogers made just 18 starts due to a knee injury. Even though he was limited to 109 2/3 innings in 2025, he posted a career-high 5.3 bWAR with an outstanding 1.81 ERA and 103 strikeouts.

Rogers relies on five pitches:

Low-to-mid-90s four-seamer (46.9%)

High-80s changeup (20.5%)

High-70s sweeper (14.1%)

Low-to-mid-90s sinker (10.1%)

Low 80s cutter (8.4%)

The Miami Marlins selected Rogers with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft out of Carlsbad High School in Carlsbad, New Mexico.

The southpaw made his big-league debut with Miami in 2020.

The Marlins traded Rogers to the Orioles on July 30, 2024, for second baseman Connor Norby and outfielder Kyle Stowers.

Over his seven-year big-league career, Rogers has posted 11.3 bWAR and a 3.88 ERA with 678 strikeouts and 234 walks over 689 2/3 innings.

Rogers is a one-time All-Star. He represented Miami in the 2021 Fall Classic. That year, he had a 2.64 ERA over 25 starts.

Rogers has limited postseason experience. He has just one playoff appearance under his belt, throwing for Miami in the 2020 postseason.

The Cubs addressed a major need by signing Rogers, as Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, Clay Holmes, David Peterson, Kevin Gausman and Colin Rea became free agents at the end of the season.