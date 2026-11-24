The Chicago Cubs are reportedly looking to add a power bat this offseason, and The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney reported on Nov. 23, citing league sources, that the team remains “in the mix” for Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato.

Moreover, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal also issued a timeline regarding when Sato might make a decision on where he wants to continue his career as the 27-year-old makes the jump from Japan to the United States.

“Teruaki Sato from Japan is a guy who has gotten a lot of attention and a guy that I am hearing could sign very well before Thanksgiving,” Rosenthal said in a Nov. 23 video from “Foul Territory.” “He is this year’s Japanese slugger coming over and last year, of course, we saw Munetaka Murakami come over, as well as Kazuma Okamoto. Murakami is the comp here because, like Murakami, there are positional questions with Sato.

“There are swing-and-miss questions and Murakami came over, had a great year, finished fourth in the American League Rookie of the Year balloting, ended up with 35 home runs and an OPS of over .800. So you’d have to say overall it was great. At the same time, he faded in the last two months and was not good. The strikeout rate was way up. The average and OPS were down.“

Teruaki Sato Could Cost $100M Amid Cubs’ Reported Interest

Moreover, Rosenthal noted how much a team might have to pay to win the race to sign Sato this offseason before the current collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1, at which point owners are expected to impose a lockout.

“So there still might be some concern about whether the transition that Murakami made was exactly what we thought, or maybe pitchers will figure him out,” Rosenthal added. “The same concerns might exist with Sato. He’s a left-handed hitter like Murakami, but I expect him to do well because of the demand and the idea that this guy can slug like Murakami.

“If he can’t play third base, you put him in the outfield and figure it out. So again, I expect Sato to have a pretty good free agency. Could he be a $100 million guy? Yeah, I think that’s possible.”

In 2026 for the Hanshin Tigers, Sato captured the Central League Triple Crown, leading the league in batting average (.306), home runs (39), and RBIs (106). As a result, it’s no surprise that Chicago would want to add their bat to their lineup.

Phillies Are Other Team to Watch in Teruaki Sato Race

Meanwhile, another team reportedly looking to land Sato is the Philadelphia Phillies. In the Nov. 16 edition of “Fair Territory,” Rosenthal shared his blunt assessment of Sato’s potential fit in Philadelphia.

“[The Phillies are] definitely in [on Sato],” Rosenthal said. “They definitely see him as an outfielder. Now, the question is, should [Phillies fans] get [their] hopes up for Sato? I don’t know about that. It’s free agency. Again, anything can happen. I’m not waffling here. You just don’t know.

“But Sato is a guy that would fit. They need to improve their offense. They want to establish a foothold in Japan. They’ve been trying to do that. They wanted [Yoshinobu] Yamamoto but didn’t really get very far in that pursuit. So, Sato, from that perspective, would be a really good fit. He would play right field, maybe, and Harper would go back to first.”