The MLB offseason is entering a critical period as teams work to address their biggest roster needs before a potential labor stoppage. The current collective bargaining agreement expires on December 1, 2026, raising the possibility of a lockout that could pause free-agent negotiations and delay further moves.

Several clubs are trying to strengthen their rosters before the deadline. The Chicago Cubs are among the teams facing significant decisions after an eventful 2026 season. Despite a productive offense and a National League Wild Card Series berth, Chicago fell to San Diego. Its pitching remains a major concern.

With several experienced starters entering free agency and multiple pitchers recovering from injuries, the Cubs face an important rebuilding task. Their rotation will look different in 2027, making the coming weeks crucial for the team’s offseason plans.

Cubs Give Trevor Rogers a Five-Year, $120 Million Contract

The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a five-year, $120 million contract with former Baltimore Orioles starter Trevor Rogers.

The agreement is pending a physical and gives Chicago a major addition to its unsettled starting rotation.

Rogers finished the 2026 season with a 10-11 record and a 4.03 ERA across 30 starts for Baltimore. He also recorded 157 strikeouts in 169 2/3 innings.

The move addresses an immediate Cubs need: Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga, Kevin Gausman, Clay Holmes and David Peterson became free agents after 2026, while Justin Steele, Cade Horton and Ben Brown recover from injuries.

That left Chicago with few established starters under contract. Rogers offers a potential front-line starter and stability to a rotation needing multiple additions.

The contract makes Rogers the Cubs’ third-highest-paid free-agent pitcher, behind Jon Lester ($155 million over six years) and Yu Darvish ($126 million over six years).

The Cubs are making a major investment in a pitcher with a career of highs and lows, making this an important gamble for Chicago.

Trevor Rogers’ Inconsistent Career Makes the Deal Risky

Across seven MLB seasons, Trevor Rogers’ performance has varied considerably. The Marlins drafted him 13th overall in 2017, and he quickly emerged as a promising young starter.

Rogers broke through in 2021, earning an All-Star selection and finishing second in National League Rookie of the Year voting. Injuries and inconsistency then stalled his progress.

His struggles peaked from 2022 to 2024, when he posted a 5.09 ERA in 52 starts. Recurring lower-body injuries limited him to four appearances in 2023.

The Marlins eventually traded him to the Orioles in July 2024. Rogers struggled after arriving in Baltimore and was even demoted to Triple-A.

Rogers rebounded in 2025, posting a 1.81 ERA in 18 Orioles starts and reestablishing himself as a valuable starter.

In 2026, despite a difficult start, he recorded a 2.90 ERA across 20 starts and 121 innings from June onward, finishing at 4.03.

That late-season improvement gives Chicago reasons to be optimistic, but his overall inconsistency makes the five-year commitment a significant risk.

Cubs’ Gold Glove Defense Could Help Trevor Rogers Succeed

Chicago will rely on its defense to help Trevor Rogers deliver consistent results. The Cubs won MLB’s 2026 team Gold Glove and have several outstanding defenders.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads after winning the National League Platinum Glove; Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner bolster the infield defense.

That support could become particularly important for Rogers. His ground-ball rate declined from 46.0% in 2025 to 38.3% in 2026. However, his career ground-ball rate stands at 42.7%.

Strong defense could turn more balls in play into outs, easing pressure on the left-hander. Rogers also offers five pitches: a four-seam fastball, sinker, changeup, sweeper, and cutter.

Rogers rejected Baltimore’s $23.15 million qualifying offer, so Chicago will forfeit its second- and fifth-highest picks in the 2027 MLB Draft and $1 million from its international signing bonus pool.

The Cubs need starters, making Rogers key to their rotation investment. His five-year deal banks on improvement, with Chicago counting on its defense and pitching to pay off.