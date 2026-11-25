This week, the wallet was opened by Jed Hoyer, president of baseball operations for the Chicago Cubs. In landing lefty starter Trevor Rogers and Japanese slugger Teruaki Soto, the franchise addressed two issues. Yet, former general manager Steve Phillips doesn’t believe the team is done adding to the roster.

During an appearance on the MLB Network, the former New York Mets general manager believes that Hoyer will grab one more starter to the rotation. He cited free agent Clay Holmes and San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb as the two possible targets. Each would require vastly different price tags.

“They need more pitching. And that’s where bringing Clay Holmes back comes in. They’ve got the best defensive infield in baseball. The Cubs have a desperate need for a right-handed pitcher, which motivates their interest in acquiring either Clay Holmes or a potential trade for Logan Webb. They’re going to look at another starting pitcher, and then they will look at the bullpen.”

“I think that they’re going to look to add another starting pitcher…” @StevePhillipsGM notes that Clay Holmes and Logan Webb would both be fits for the Cubs as they look to round out their rotation. https://t.co/bj6sv1mJLs — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 24, 2026

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Desperate Need for a Righty Motivates Cubs

While Chicago has been one of the most aggressive teams in free agency, the need for a right-handed starter becomes even more important. Justin Steele, Braxton Garrett, and now Trevor Rogers all throw from the left side. The Cubs play in a division with Jackson Chourio and Elly de La Cruz, a switch-hitter who can leave the yard against lefties with regularity.

Trevor Rogers Was An Excellent First Step—Now, the Cubs Must Reunite With Clay Holmes #cubs #chicago https://t.co/frxUvpVEo0 — North Side Baseball (@northsidebaseb) November 25, 2026

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Reunion in Wrigley? Breaking Down Clay Holmes’ Free Agent Price Tag

To acquire Clay Holmes from the New York Mets, the Cubs parted with top prospect Jefferson Rojas. Holmes struggled during his late-summer stint in Wrigley, posting a 4.25 earned run average in nine appearances. But that’s not the whole story. First, his Fielding Independent ERA of 4.09 shows he did not pitch as poorly as his ERA would suggest.

More importantly, three of Holmes’ primary pitches (sinker, changeup, and sweeper) are engineered to produce ground balls. According to Baseball Savant, Holmes turns 62.5% of his pitches into ground balls over his career. The MLB average is 44.1%.

As Phillips mentioned, the Cubs have the best team defense statistically. They compiled a team fielding percentage of .990. Most of Holmes’s batted grounders end up traveling up the middle. Shortstop Dansby Swanson and second baseman Nico Hoerner own a combined four Gold Gloves, and many regard them as the best defensive middle infield in the game.

Holmes opted out of his $12 million 2027 contract, choosing to gamble. Former general manager Jim Bowden thinks he will command $20-22 million.

Webb Long Shot Deal

San Francisco Giants starter Logan Webb is a certified ace. A two-time All-Star, he competes for a below-average team. The Cubs could conceivably rid themselves of his contract. He signed an affordable five-year/$90 million deal back in 2024.

Last season, in what most consider a down year, Webb thrived. The 30-year-old posted a 3.45 FIP. Moreover, he only walked 2.3 batters per nine innings. Webb does not possess elite velocity, with a fastball averaging 92.3 miles per hour. Yet, the veteran functions as a high-level workhorse (leading MLB in games started twice and innings pitched on three occasions).

Like Holmes, Webb induces groundballs with stunning regularity. During his career, 57.1% of his batted balls end up as grounders. 39.6% of them wind up at second or short base. Once more, the Cubs benefit greatly from Swanson and Hoerner.

The Giants are open to trading Logan Webb. Webb in 2026: 27 starts, 160.2 IP, 4.31 ERA

All-Star in 2024, 2025 and 2026 https://t.co/GTH4g0kWs0 — The Skippers View (@TheSkippersView) November 23, 2026

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The Cubs will have to give up at least one, possibly two, of their best prospects in order to sign him. Hoyer will have to spend money to get Webb. He still owns Webb’s services through the 2028 season, so that shouldn’t have an impact on them. Now is the moment for the Cubs to make waves, as the Milwaukee Brewers are once again loaded.