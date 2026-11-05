Veteran Cubs Pitcher Projected to Receive $34 Million Contract

The Chicago Cubs are set to make some significant changes to their roster this offseason. For starters, top exec Jed Hoyer will have to figure out what to do with two of his starting outfielders. Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ are both now free agents and unlikely to return to the Cubs. On top of this, Chicago’s rotation will also experience a significant facelift in 2027.

Shota Imanaga, Kevin Gausman, and Clay Holmes are all free agents as well. The trio combined to make 50 regular-season starts for the Cubs in 2027. Gausman and Holmes were late-season trade acquisitions by Hoyer. Imanaga, however, has been a mainstay in Chicago’s rotation over the last three years. Despite this, the Cubs are not expected to re-sign the Japanese star. This ultimately comes down to his performances on the mound combined with his next projected contract.

According to The Athletic’s Tim Britton, Imanaga is expected to receive a two-year contract worth $34 million in free agency. He previously signed a four-year, $53 million contract with the Chicago Cubs in 2024. The team also had to pay the star’s former club, the Yokohama Bay Stars, nearly $10 million to release him.

The agreement between Chicago and Imanaga, however, came with team option clauses. Hoyer triggered this clause last winter, but the pitcher agreed to a one-year, $22 million qualifying offer to remain with the team this past season. If Britton’s projection is correct, the starting pitcher will earn less money in 2027 than in 2026. Nevertheless, the Cubs are still not likely to retain him this winter.

Shota Imanaga Likely Played His Last Game for the Chicago Cubs

After becoming an All-Star in his first season with the Chicago Cubs, Imanaga’s statistics gradually got worse over the last two years. His ERA slipped from 2.91 to 3.73 to 3.77 in 2026. Not only this, but the starter also gave up a ton of home runs during his time in Chicago. In fact, he allowed 93 homers during his three campaigns with the club. The situation became so bad that the team was urged to bench the pitcher in late August.

Despite these struggles, several MLB teams will still be looking to sign Imanaga. The Athletic recently rated the soon-to-be former Chicago Cubs star as the 21st-best free agent. According to the outlet, he projects as a middle-of-the-rotation starter in the future. The Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, and Minnesota Twins have all been named as potential landing spots for Imanaga.

Chicago has High Hopes in Free Agency This Winter

Along with Imanaga, Britton also projects Gausman and Holmes to receive substantial contracts in the near future. Gausman is expected to receive a two-year, $40 million deal, while Holmes projects to get a three-year, $57 million contract. It seems the Chicago Cubs will likely move on from these two veterans as well. The duo failed to truly impress during their short time with the club.

Nevertheless, the Cubs are expected to be major players in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes. Even if they fail to sign the top-rated free agent, Chicago has also been named as a top fit for Freddy Peralta and Sonny Gray.