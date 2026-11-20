On Friday, November 20, the New York Mets decided to non-tender three players, which essentially releases them from the organization to become MLB free agents.

Here is the official announcement per the organization’s X account:

The three players the Mets cut ties with are: Christopher Morel, Dylan Ross, and Hayden Senger.

They are all expected moves, as the three players were not seen as future assets for the Mets ahead of the 2027 season.

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New York Mets Part Ways with Three Players

Of the three players released, Christopher Morel is perhaps the most surprising.

He logged a handful of games with the Mets in September and did show a decent display of production.

Perhaps the Mets will attempt to bring him back via free agency.

As for Ross and Senger, Ross logged just one inning with the Mets (in his MLB debut) in 2026, and Senger also logged a handful of at-bats with the Mets; he clubbed one home run and drove in three runs.

In other Mets tender news, as you can see from the organization’s announcement, Mark Vientos was tendered a contract.

Story will be updated with further information…

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