Cubs Predicted to Sign Yankees’ All-Star Closer in $54 Million Deal

The Chicago Cubs could be preparing for another significant bullpen investment this offseason, and one MLB analyst believes they could land an All-Star closer from the New York Yankees.

David Bednar is entering free agency following an excellent 2026 campaign, and Chicago has been predicted to sign the veteran right-hander to a three-year, $54 million contract.

The potential addition comes after a difficult season for the Cubs‘ relief corps, which struggled with injuries and inconsistency throughout the year.

Chicago has already brought back Jacob Webb for 2027, but adding Bednar could give manager Craig Counsell a more established option in the ninth inning.

The prediction also comes as the Yankees attempt to retain one of their most important pitchers, potentially setting up an intriguing free-agent battle.

Cubs Predicted to Sign David Bednar in $54 Million Deal

In his November 3 MLB free-agent predictions for SB Nation’s Royals Review, Max Rieper projected that Bednar would leave New York and sign a three-year, $54 million contract with Chicago.

Rieper identified the Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago White Sox, and Yankees as potential suitors before ultimately selecting Chicago.

The analyst described Bednar as the top proven closer available in this year’s free-agent class, noting that a relatively thin market for established relievers could push his contract value higher.

Bednar finished the 2026 season with a 7-3 record, 35 saves and a 2.47 ERA across 64 appearances. The two-time All-Star also recorded 76 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings.

The 32-year-old joined the Yankees in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 2025 season and has emerged as a reliable late-inning option in New York.

However, retaining him could prove expensive.

The Yankees extended Bednar a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer on November 2.

He has until November 17 to accept or reject the offer, although the Yankees can continue negotiating a longer-term contract.

Rieper’s prediction does not establish that Chicago has contacted Bednar or entered negotiations with his representatives.

Nevertheless, the projected signing addresses a genuine need for the Cubs.

Cubs Could Address Major Bullpen Concerns With Yankees All-Star

Chicago’s bullpen was a significant problem throughout the 2026 campaign, with injuries forcing Counsell to experiment with different late-inning options.

Former closer Daniel Palencia missed more than two months with an elbow injury, while Webb took over ninth-inning responsibilities before struggling down the stretch.

Webb ultimately finished the season with nine saves and a 3.36 ERA, but he also blew several important opportunities late in the year.

Chicago re-signed Webb on November 2 to a one-year, $2 million agreement featuring a club option for 2028.

The move provides some stability, although it doesn’t necessarily eliminate the need for another established reliever.

The Cubs are looking to build on a positive 2026 season that saw Pete Crow-Armstrong emerge as a superstar.

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer acknowledged the bullpen’s shortcomings during his end-of-season press conference, telling reporters that he had done a poor job assembling the unit.

Hoyer’s comments, as reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, suggest improving the relief corps will be an important offseason priority.

Signing Bednar would give Chicago an experienced closer while potentially allowing Webb and Palencia to work in other high-leverage situations.

The Yankees remain interested in retaining their closer, meaning Chicago would likely face meaningful competition if it pursued Rieper’s projected $54 million deal.

For a Cubs team looking to solve one of its biggest weaknesses, Bednar could represent an expensive but potentially impactful solution as the team looks to take the next step in 2027.