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Chicago Cubs Announce Roster Decision on Former World Series Champion Pitcher

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Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 02: Jacob Webb #71 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after being hit with a line drive during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on September 02, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It’s officially hot stove season across Major League Baseball, and things are already under way in the free agent market.

On Monday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs made a notable move by bringing back reliever Jacob Webb.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald was quick to hit the news, and he wrote:

“It’s a $2MM deal with a $4MM club option for 2028 with comes with a $500K buyout. Webb’s previous deal had a $2.5MM club option for 2027 with no buyout. The Cubs will bring him back and give him that same $2.5MM figure on the new deal while adding an extra year of potential club control.”

Robert Murray of FanSided.com was the first to report on Jacob Webb’s new deal.

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Jacob Webb Remains with the Chicago Cubs for 2027 Season

Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 30: Jacob Webb #71 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field on August 30, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

2026 was the first year in Chicago for Jacob Webb.

He posted an ERA of 3.36 over 67 innings pitched with the Cubs this past season, and added 9 saves, a FIP of 4.03. Webb also struck out 73 batters with a WHIP of 1.254.

Webb had a pretty rough stretch of outings in the back half of the Cubs season, but was overall one of the better relievers for Chicago throughout the year, and bringing him back for another season seemed pretty logical.

Jacob Webb, 33, has pitched in parts of seven MLB seasons and is a World Series champion with the Atlanta Braves (2021).

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Taking a Quick Look at Jacob Webb’s MLB Career

Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 18: Jacob Webb #71 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 18, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)

Jacob Webb made his MLB debut with the Braves in 2019, and spent the first three years of his career in Atlanta.

He’s also pitched for the Baltimore Orioles, Texas Rangers, and Los Angeles Angels.

Across 320 total IP in his career, Webb holds an ERA of 3.07 with 317 strikeouts, a lifetime FIP of 4.06, and 3.8 career pWAR.

Webb’s pitching record over his seven big-league seasons is 23-19, and his ERA+ of 136 suggests he’s 36% above average for an MLB reliever (over his career).

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Chicago Cubs Announce Roster Decision on Former World Series Champion Pitcher

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