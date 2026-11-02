Cubs Part Ways With 4.21 ERA Starting Pitcher

The Chicago Cubs are going to prioritize pitching this offseason.

They’ll have an additional roster spot to fill with an arm after their roster decision on Monday.

According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, the Cubs have declined their club option on Colin Rea.

Colin Rea Decision

The Cubs had a $7.5 million club option available to them in Rea’s contract for the 2027 season.

Declining his option means they instead pay him a $1 million buyout.

The Cubs evidently felt that they could put that $6.5 million difference to better use elsewhere.

This is what Rogers shared when he reported the news:

The Cubs have declined their option on pitcher Colin Rea, per a source. He ranked second in innings pitched for them each of the last 2 years. Solid contributor until they added at the deadline in July, then didn’t see as much time on the mound. He’s a free agent now. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) November 2, 2026

While the Cubs still have to add pitching, they hope that some returns to better health in 2027 will also increase their depth, which in turn would’ve made Rea less important to the Cubs going forward.

Still, he was about as reliable as they could’ve hoped for over the past two seasons.

Colin Rea Stats

Rea, 36, came to the Cubs ahead of the 2025 season.

In his first season in Chicago, Rea had an 11-7 record with a 3.95 ERA in 32 appearances (27 starts). He threw 159.1 innings

Then in 2026, Rea went 137.0 innings across 34 appearances (19 starts) and put up a 4.34 ERA with an 8-8 record.

Rea isn’t a strikeout pitcher, but he has continued to be effective even as he has aged.

He’s had a fascinating baseball journey that began at the MLB level with his 2015 debut with the Padres.

Rea then pitched for the Marlins, had Tommy John surgery, joined the Cubs for 2020, went to the Brewers for 2021, pitched in Japan in 2022, returned for two years with the Brewers and now spent the past two seasons with the Cubs.

He likely won’t be signed quickly on the free agent market — Rea is the type of player you get after you miss on a more notable target.

But someone will likely end up with a trustworthy veteran pitcher when the dust settles and Rea has himself a new team.

The Cubs, meanwhile, will likely aim for bigger fish this offseason. Even if they can’t get Tarik Skubal, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Chicago make a play for another one of the best pitchers on the market. Pitching (including injuries) was the Cubs’ undoing in 2026, and they’ll try to make sure that doesn’t happen again.