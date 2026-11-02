Former Chicago Cubs Player Signs Record-Breaking Contract in Japan

Franmil Reyes briefly played for the Chicago Cubs in 2022, slashing .234/.301/.389 with five home runs and 19 RBI over 48 games.

Reyes appeared in 19 games with the Kansas City Royals in 2023 and hasn’t played in MLB since.

After the 2023 season, Reyes signed three consecutive one-year contracts with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of the NPB in Japan.

Recently, Reyes agreed to a new contract with the Fighters that will make him the highest-paid player in NPB history.

Ex-Chicago Cub Franmil Reyes Agrees to Historic NPB Contract

The Fighters have signed Reyes to a four-year contract extension for the 2027-30 seasons, according to Mike Rodriguez of Rompiendo Sports.

The deal is worth up to $40 million.

Rodriguez wrote on X:

According to my sources: Dominican slugger Franmil Reyes and the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters have agreed to a historic 4-year contract extension reportedly worth up to $40 million, keeping Reyes in Hokkaido through the 2030 season. The agreement would make Reyes the highest-paid player in NPB history. Reyes is represented by Edwin Dominguez of DTO Sports and Shaun Inouye of Athlete Solution USA Inc. #FranmilReyes

Looking at Franmil Reyes’s Career

In his three seasons with the Fighters, Reyes has hit .294/.357/.549 with 89 home runs and 237 RBI over 363 games.

In 2026, Reyes hit .313/.375/.571 with 32 homers and 82 RBI in 128 games.

Reyes made his MLB debut in 2018 with the San Diego Padres.

The Padres traded Reyes to the Cleveland Guardians at the 2019 trade deadline in a deal that involved Trevor Bauer and Yasiel Puig.

The Guardians designated Reyes for assignment in Aug. 2022.

The Cubs then claimed Reyes off waivers from the Guardians.

He elected free agency following the 2022 season and then signed with the Royals.

The Royals designated Reyes for assignment in May 2023. He spent the rest of the season in the Washington Nationals‘ minor league system before signing with the Fighters.

Over his MLB career, Reyes hit .249/.310/.464 with 108 home runs and 285 RBI.