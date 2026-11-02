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Former Chicago Cubs Player Signs Record-Breaking Contract in Japan

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Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 07: Franmil Reyes #32 of the Chicago Cubs singles during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on September 07, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Franmil Reyes briefly played for the Chicago Cubs in 2022, slashing .234/.301/.389 with five home runs and 19 RBI over 48 games.

Reyes appeared in 19 games with the Kansas City Royals in 2023 and hasn’t played in MLB since.

Chicago Cubs v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 13: Franmil Reyes #32 of the Chicago Cubs scores a run between James McCann #33 and Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets during the fourth inning at Citi Field on September 13, 2022 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

After the 2023 season, Reyes signed three consecutive one-year contracts with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of the NPB in Japan.

Recently, Reyes agreed to a new contract with the Fighters that will make him the highest-paid player in NPB history.

Ex-Chicago Cub Franmil Reyes Agrees to Historic NPB Contract

Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 08: Franmil Reyes #32 of the Chicago Cubs runs the bases against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on September 08, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Fighters have signed Reyes to a four-year contract extension for the 2027-30 seasons, according to Mike Rodriguez of Rompiendo Sports.

The deal is worth up to $40 million.

Chicago Cubs v St. Louis Cardinals
GettyST. LOUIS, MO – SEPTEMBER 03: Franmil Reyes #32 of the Chicago Cubs hits a two-RBI single during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on September 3, 2022 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images)

Rodriguez wrote on X:

According to my sources: Dominican slugger Franmil Reyes and the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters have agreed to a historic 4-year contract extension reportedly worth up to $40 million, keeping Reyes in Hokkaido through the 2030 season. The agreement would make Reyes the highest-paid player in NPB history. Reyes is represented by Edwin Dominguez of DTO Sports and Shaun Inouye of Athlete Solution USA Inc. #FranmilReyes

Looking at Franmil Reyes’s Career

Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 08: Franmil Reyes #32 of the Chicago Cubs at bat against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on September 08, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

In his three seasons with the Fighters, Reyes has hit .294/.357/.549 with 89 home runs and 237 RBI over 363 games.

In 2026, Reyes hit .313/.375/.571 with 32 homers and 82 RBI in 128 games.

Kansas City Royals v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 25: Franmil Reyes #99 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a sacrifice fly against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning at Chase Field on April 25, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Reyes made his MLB debut in 2018 with the San Diego Padres.

The Padres traded Reyes to the Cleveland Guardians at the 2019 trade deadline in a deal that involved Trevor Bauer and Yasiel Puig.

The Guardians designated Reyes for assignment in Aug. 2022.

Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Indians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 25: Franmil Reyes #32 of the Cleveland Indians grounds out after braking his bat during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on September 25, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cubs then claimed Reyes off waivers from the Guardians.

He elected free agency following the 2022 season and then signed with the Royals.

The Royals designated Reyes for assignment in May 2023. He spent the rest of the season in the Washington Nationals‘ minor league system before signing with the Fighters.

Over his MLB career, Reyes hit .249/.310/.464 with 108 home runs and 285 RBI.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Former Chicago Cubs Player Signs Record-Breaking Contract in Japan

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