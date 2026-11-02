Former Chicago Cubs Player Signs Record-Breaking Contract in Japan

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 07: Franmil Reyes #32 of the Chicago Cubs singles during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on September 07, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Franmil Reyes briefly played for the Chicago Cubs in 2022, slashing .234/.301/.389 with five home runs and 19 RBI over 48 games.
Reyes appeared in 19 games with the Kansas City Royals in 2023 and hasn’t played in MLB since.
After the 2023 season, Reyes signed three consecutive one-year contracts with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of the NPB in Japan.
Recently, Reyes agreed to a new contract with the Fighters that will make him the highest-paid player in NPB history.
Ex-Chicago Cub Franmil Reyes Agrees to Historic NPB Contract
According to my sources: Dominican slugger Franmil Reyes and the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters have agreed to a historic 4-year contract extension reportedly worth up to $40 million, keeping Reyes in Hokkaido through the 2030 season. The agreement would make Reyes the highest-paid player in NPB history. Reyes is represented by Edwin Dominguez of DTO Sports and Shaun Inouye of Athlete Solution USA Inc. #FranmilReyes
According to my sources: Dominican slugger Franmil Reyes and the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters have agreed to a historic 4-year contract extension reportedly worth up to $40 million, keeping Reyes in Hokkaido through the 2030 season. The agreement would make Reyes the highest-paid
The Guardians designated Reyes for assignment in Aug. 2022.
The Cubs then claimed Reyes off waivers from the Guardians.
He elected free agency following the 2022 season and then signed with the Royals.
The Royals designated Reyes for assignment in May 2023. He spent the rest of the season in the Washington Nationals‘ minor league system before signing with the Fighters.
Over his MLB career, Reyes hit .249/.310/.464 with 108 home runs and 285 RBI.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Former Chicago Cubs Player Signs Record-Breaking Contract in Japan