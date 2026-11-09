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Chicago Cubs Suddenly Release Former MLB First-Round Pick

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Cincinnati Reds v Milwaukee Brewers
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 23: Greg Jones #70 of the Milwaukee Brewers breaks his bat on the swing in the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds during the exhibition game at American Family Field on March 23, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs had a solid regular season in 2026, finishing with an 89-73 record.

The Cubs struggled to get things going in the postseason, though. This is because they were swept by the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card Series.

With how this postseason went for Chicago, they should be active this offseason. They have some areas on their roster that could use improvement.

Yet, with the offseason getting underway, Chicago has moved on from depth outfielders.

Chicago Cubs Release Former MLB First-Round Pick

The Cubs have parted ways with one of their minor leaguers, as they have released outfielder Greg Jones.

LF Greg Jones elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Jones signed a minor league contract with the Cubs in July of this season after being released by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Jones did not make an MLB appearance for the Cubs after this. Instead, he finished the year with Triple-A Iowa.

In 31 games this season with Triple-A Iowa, Jones had two home runs, six RBI, 10 stolen bases, and a .188 batting average.

Taking a Look at Jones’ MLB Career

Milwaukee Brewers v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 17: Greg Jones #14 of the Milwaukee Brewers runs home against the Miami Marlins in the fourth inning of the game at loanDepot park on April 17, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Jones in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft, 22nd overall. While he was a former top prospect, he has had trouble cementing himself as a full-time MLB player.

In 21 career MLB games over three seasons split between the Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox, and Brewers, Jones has posted one home run, two RBI, two stolen bases, and a .100 batting average.

Teams looking for more outfield depth and speed could consider taking a chance on Jones this offseason. It will be interesting to see where he will sign from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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