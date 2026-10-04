Chicago Cubs Legend Retired With $200 Million In Career Earnings

Last week, the Chicago Cubs had their season come to an end when they got swept by the San Diego Padres (in the Wild Card Series).

The Cubs lost the last game by a score of 4-1.

Cubs Legend Retired With $200 Million In Earnings

With the Cubs’ season over, it’s worth taking a look at Jason Heyward.

The Cubs legend retired before the start of the 2026 season.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN wrote (on March 27): “Jason Heyward has officially retired, via a release today. 16 years, two rings, one rain delay speech.”

Heyward also made a lot of money over his 16 seasons at the MLB level.

Once his deferred payments are received, he will have over $200 million in career earnings (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Heyward’s Time With The Cubs

Heyward had the longest stint of his career with the Cubs (seven seasons).

During that span, he won two Gold Glove Awards.

The Cubs also won the 2016 World Series title over the Cleveland Guardians.

Looking At Heyward’s Other Stops

Heyward was picked in the 1st round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five years of his career with the Atlanta Braves (and made his only All-Star Game as a rookie in 2010).

Following the Braves, Heyward spent one season on the St. Louis Cardinals (before the Cubs).

Heyward also spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros and San Diego Padres over 16 total seasons.

He wrote (via Instagram) on March 27: “After 31 years, 16 Major League Seasons. I’d like to take one last time to show LOVE to the game of BASEBALL as a player. You’ve taken me around the world. Given me something to dream of and work towards as a kid and a professional. You’ve shown me the value of sacrifice, support, family, friends, competition, winning, respect, growth and many other lessons along the way. To my wife V, and our kids. Thank you for stepping in and finishing this journey with me as TaTa! Thank you to my parents Eugene & Laura, and my brother Jacob for your love and support. Thank you to everyone that has given me an opportunity to play this game I’ve loved my whole life. Every TEAMMATE, COACH, STAFF, TRAINER, MEDIA, PERSONNEL, and many more. HUGE THANK YOU, to everyone that’s been a FAN of what I’ve given to the game of baseball on and off the field. Looking forward to everything ahead. Much Love, J-Hey 🤟🏾”