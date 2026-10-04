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Chicago Cubs Legend Retired With $200 Million In Career Earnings

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CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 18: Jason Heyward #22 of the Chicago Cubs hits an RBI double in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field on June 18, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Last week, the Chicago Cubs had their season come to an end when they got swept by the San Diego Padres (in the Wild Card Series).

The Cubs lost the last game by a score of 4-1.

Cubs Legend Retired With $200 Million In Earnings

GettyJason Heyward of the Chicago Cubs waves to the crowd during the Chicago Cubs victory celebration in Grant Park on November 4, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs won their first World Series championship in 108 years after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game 7.

With the Cubs’ season over, it’s worth taking a look at Jason Heyward.

The Cubs legend retired before the start of the 2026 season.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN wrote (on March 27): “Jason Heyward has officially retired, via a release today. 16 years, two rings, one rain delay speech.”

Heyward also made a lot of money over his 16 seasons at the MLB level.

Once his deferred payments are received, he will have over $200 million in career earnings (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Heyward’s Time With The Cubs

GettyJason Heyward #22 of the Chicago Cubs warms up before Game Four of the 2016 World Series against the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field on October 29, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.

Heyward had the longest stint of his career with the Cubs (seven seasons).

During that span, he won two Gold Glove Awards.

The Cubs also won the 2016 World Series title over the Cleveland Guardians.

Looking At Heyward’s Other Stops

GettyJason Heyward #22 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after scoring in the first inning on the Minnesota Twins at Turner Field on May 21, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Heyward was picked in the 1st round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five years of his career with the Atlanta Braves (and made his only All-Star Game as a rookie in 2010).

Following the Braves, Heyward spent one season on the St. Louis Cardinals (before the Cubs).

GettyJason Heyward #22 of the San Diego Padres looks on during batting practice before game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 07, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Heyward also spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros and San Diego Padres over 16 total seasons.

He wrote (via Instagram) on March 27: “After 31 years, 16 Major League Seasons. I’d like to take one last time to show LOVE to the game of BASEBALL as a player. You’ve taken me around the world. Given me something to dream of and work towards as a kid and a professional. You’ve shown me the value of sacrifice, support, family, friends, competition, winning, respect, growth and many other lessons along the way. To my wife V, and our kids. Thank you for stepping in and finishing this journey with me as TaTa! Thank you to my parents Eugene & Laura, and my brother Jacob for your love and support. Thank you to everyone that has given me an opportunity to play this game I’ve loved my whole life. Every TEAMMATE, COACH, STAFF, TRAINER, MEDIA, PERSONNEL, and many more. HUGE THANK YOU, to everyone that’s been a FAN of what I’ve given to the game of baseball on and off the field. Looking forward to everything ahead. Much Love, J-Hey 🤟🏾”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Legend Retired With $200 Million In Career Earnings

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