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World Series Champion Immediately Becomes Chicago Cubs Free Agent

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 11: Chas McCormick #20 of the Houston Astros bats during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Daikin Park on August 11, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are coming off a strong regular season where they made another trip to the MLB playoffs.

That said, they got swept by the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card Series.

The Cubs lost their final game of the year on September 30 (by a score of 4-1).

World Series Champion Becomes Cubs Free Agent

GettyChas McCormick #55 of the Chicago Cubs poses for a portrait during photo day at Sloan Park on February 17, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona.

This week, a member of the Cubs’ organization became a free agent.

Chas McCormick is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “LF Chas McCormick elected free agency.”

GettyChas McCormick #55 of the Chicago Cubs poses for a portrait during photo day at Sloan Park on February 17, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona.

McCormick did not appear in a game for the Cubs at the MLB level.

He hit 14 home runs in 102 Triple-A games this past year.

It will be interesting to see where McCormick lands before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

Looking At McCormick

GettyChas McCormick #20 of the Houston Astros looks on during batting practice ahead of Game Three of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 01, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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