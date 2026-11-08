World Series Champion Immediately Becomes Chicago Cubs Free Agent

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 11: Chas McCormick #20 of the Houston Astros bats during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Daikin Park on August 11, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
The Chicago Cubs are coming off a strong regular season where they made another trip to the MLB playoffs.
MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “LF Chas McCormick elected free agency.”
McCormick did not appear in a game for the Cubs at the MLB level.
He hit 14 home runs in 102 Triple-A games this past year.
It will be interesting to see where McCormick lands before the start of 2027 Spring Training.
Looking At McCormick
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Chicago Cubs are coming off a strong regular season where they made another trip to the MLB playoffs.That said, they got swept by the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card Series.The Cubs lost their final game of the year on September 30 (by a score of 4-1).World Series Champion Becomes Cubs Free AgentThis […]
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