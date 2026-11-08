World Series Champion Immediately Becomes Chicago Cubs Free Agent

The Chicago Cubs are coming off a strong regular season where they made another trip to the MLB playoffs.

That said, they got swept by the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card Series.

The Cubs lost their final game of the year on September 30 (by a score of 4-1).

World Series Champion Becomes Cubs Free Agent

This week, a member of the Cubs’ organization became a free agent.

Chas McCormick is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “LF Chas McCormick elected free agency.”

McCormick did not appear in a game for the Cubs at the MLB level.

He hit 14 home runs in 102 Triple-A games this past year.

It will be interesting to see where McCormick lands before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

Looking At McCormick