Cubs Boot Former 3-Year New York Yankees Player Off Roster

According to multiple reports, the Chicago Cubs outrigthed 35-year-old first baseman Tyler Austin to AAA Iowa.

CubsHQ.com’s Tony Crumpton wrote (about Austin):

“The Chicago Cubs have outrighted veteran first baseman Tyler Austin off their 40-man roster, according to the team’s official transactions log. Austin, 35, signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with Chicago in December 2025 after spending six seasons playing professionally in Japan. However, he never appeared in a regular-season game for the Cubs after undergoing surgery on the patellar tendon in his right knee during spring training, which sidelined him for the entire 2026 season.”

Tyler Austin is a 4-year MLB veteran and spent the first three seasons of his career with the New York Yankees.

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Taking a Quick Look at Tyler Austin’s MLB Career

Getty MESA, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 17: Tyler Austin #17 of the Chicago Cubs poses for a portrait during photo day at Sloan Park on February 17, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Across his parts of four seasons played in MLB, Austin played with the Yankees, Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants, and the Milwaukee Brewers.

He logged 209 games played from 2016 to 2019. Over 521 at-bats, Tyler Austin holds a career .219 batting average with 33 home runs and 91 RBI. 15 of those home runs came with the New York Yankees across 244 at-bats.

His most recent MLB appearance came in 2019 with the Milwaukee Brewers. Over 20 at-bats that season, Tyler Austin logged four hits and four RBI.

It will be interesting to see if he elects free agency in the coming days and perhaps inks another minor league deal with the Cubs.

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Other Chicago Cubs Roster Moves

On Monday afternoon (11/2), it was roster trim day across MLB, which is likely why Tyler Austin was outrighted off the roster, but here’s a quick overview of some of the team’s other moves.

Colin Rea, Clay Holmes, Caleb Thielbar, and Hunter Harvey are all officially free agents, and several other players were activated off the IL in order to safeguard their spot on the 40-man.

It will be interesting to see what other roster moves the Cubs make over the next couple of days.