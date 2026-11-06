Chicago Cubs Predicted to Sign $115M Star Pitcher in Major Move

The Chicago Cubs had a solid regular season, as they finished with an 89-73 record.

However, the Cubs struggled in the postseason big time. This is because they were swept by the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card Series. With this, they are undoubtedly a team to keep a very close eye on during the offseason.

The Cubs should be aiming to improve multiple areas of their roster during the offseason. This is especially the case when it comes to their pitching. This is because their starting rotation needs a lot of help right now.

Due to this, the Cubs are now being predicted to sign one of baseball’s top free agent pitchers this offseason.

Chicago Cubs Predicted to Sign Star Pitcher

In a recent article for MLB Trade Rumors, Anthony Franco predicted that the Cubs will sign star pitcher Trevor Rogers to a five-year, $115 million contract in free agency.

“Rogers should be immensely popular — the probable top target for rotation-hungry teams that aren’t comfortable paying the presumably record-setting sticker price on Skubal. The Blue Jays, Cubs, Giants, White Sox, Mets, Braves, Twins, Padres and incumbent Orioles should all have interest,” Franco wrote. “Anthony’s pick: Cubs.”

Seeing the Cubs being viewed as a potential landing spot for Rogers is entirely understandable. He is one of this year’s top free agent pitchers and would have the potential to improve the Cubs’ starting rotation nicely if signed.

Rogers could slot very well in the front half of the Cubs’ starting rotation if signed. Thus, it would make a lot of sense if Chicago looked to sign him in free agency this offseason.

Looking at Rogers

Rogers spent this season with the Baltimore Orioles. In 30 games with the AL East club, he posted a 10-11 record, a 4.03 ERA, and 157 strikeouts. Overall, he had a solid year for Baltimore.

However, Rogers was simply excellent for the Orioles when healthy in 2025. In 18 games that campaign for Baltimore, he had a 9-3 record and a 1.81 ERA. With Rogers having a season like that not long ago, it would make all the sense in the world if Chicago makes a run for him this offseason.

Rogers was also an All-Star in 2021 while with the Miami Marlins. During that campaign, he posted a 2.64 ERA and 157 strikeouts. This only adds to his appeal for a team like the Cubs.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Cubs end up signing Rogers this offseason. He would have the potential to improve Chicago’s starting rotation significantly if he pitched at his highest level for them. Due to this, they could be a team to watch when it comes to the 6-foot-5 lefty.