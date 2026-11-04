Former Chicago Cubs World Series Champion Quickly Becomes Free Agent

The Chicago Cubs had a solid regular season, as they finished with an 89-73 record.

However, Chicago struggled during the postseason. This is because they were swept by the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card Series.

Now, the Cubs are entering a crucial offseason where they should aim to make upgrades to their roster.

Former Chicago Cubs World Series Champion Becomes Free Agent

According to Baseball America, former Chicago Cubs pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. has become a free agent just a few days into the MLB offseason.

Edwards becoming a free agent comes after he spent most of the season in Triple-A. In 16 games between Triple-A Syracuse and Triple-A Toledo this season, he had an 8-10 record, a 5.40 ERA, and 107 strikeouts.

Edwards also appeared in two games this season with the New York Mets. During them, he posted a 1.50 ERA and struck out 11 batters.

Looking Back at Edwards’ Time With the Cubs

Edwards spent his first five MLB seasons with the Cubs from 2015 to 2019.

In 192 games with Chicago over that span, Edwards posted a 9-8 record, a 3.30 ERA, and 234 strikeouts. His best season with Chicago was in 2017, as he posted a 2.98 ERA in 73 relief appearances.

Edwards was also part of the Cubs’ historic 2016 World Series championship-winning team. He played a key role in Game 7 of the World Series against Cleveland, too. While he allowed a run, he recorded the first two outs of the bottom of the 10th inning.

Edwards’ time with Cubs ended during the 2019 season when he was traded to the San Diego Padres for Brad Wieck.

Since being traded by the Cubs, he has had stops with the San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves, Toronto Blue Jays, Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers, and Mets. Thus, he has become quite the journeyman.

It will now be interesting to see where Edwards ends up next from here.