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Former Chicago Cubs World Series Champion Quickly Becomes Free Agent

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Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 13: Carl Edwards Jr. #6 of the Chicago Cubs piches against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field on April 13, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Braves defeated the Cubs 4-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs had a solid regular season, as they finished with an 89-73 record.

However, Chicago struggled during the postseason. This is because they were swept by the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card Series.

Now, the Cubs are entering a crucial offseason where they should aim to make upgrades to their roster.

Former Chicago Cubs World Series Champion Becomes Free Agent

Washington Nationals v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 10: Carl Edwards Jr. #6 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after pitching in the 8th inning against the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field on August 10, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the Nationals 3-2. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

According to Baseball America, former Chicago Cubs pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. has become a free agent just a few days into the MLB offseason.

Edwards becoming a free agent comes after he spent most of the season in Triple-A. In 16 games between Triple-A Syracuse and Triple-A Toledo this season, he had an 8-10 record, a 5.40 ERA, and 107 strikeouts.

Edwards also appeared in two games this season with the New York Mets. During them, he posted a 1.50 ERA and struck out 11 batters.

Looking Back at Edwards’ Time With the Cubs

Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, IL – JULY 06: Carl Edwards Jr. #6 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in the 8th inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on July 6, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Reds defeated the Cubs 3-2. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Edwards spent his first five MLB seasons with the Cubs from 2015 to 2019.

In 192 games with Chicago over that span, Edwards posted a 9-8 record, a 3.30 ERA, and 234 strikeouts. His best season with Chicago was in 2017, as he posted a 2.98 ERA in 73 relief appearances.

Edwards was also part of the Cubs’ historic 2016 World Series championship-winning team. He played a key role in Game 7 of the World Series against Cleveland, too. While he allowed a run, he recorded the first two outs of the bottom of the 10th inning.

Edwards’ time with Cubs ended during the 2019 season when he was traded to the San Diego Padres for Brad Wieck.

Since being traded by the Cubs, he has had stops with the San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves, Toronto Blue Jays, Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers, and Mets. Thus, he has become quite the journeyman.

It will now be interesting to see where Edwards ends up next from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Former Chicago Cubs World Series Champion Quickly Becomes Free Agent

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