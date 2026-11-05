Cubs Predicted to Land Dodgers Two-Time All-Star This Offseason

The Chicago Cubs had a very interesting 2026 season, with the team making the playoffs but falling short early on.

Chicago was swept out of the National League wild-card series, ending its bid to go after a World Series title. But the entire year wasn’t a waste, with the Cubs being one of the better teams in the NL for most of the season.

However, as the Cubs enter the offseason, the front office does have some work to do along the roster. Chicago has multiple players entering free agency, and this could see the roster look very different next season.

The Cubs need help around the roster, but offense has to be at the top of the list for the Chicago front office. Chicago saw major inconsistency from its offensive attack, especially as the year came to an end.

Other than likely NL MVP Pete Crow-Armstrong, the Cubs didn’t see a ton of production around the lineup, which was a problem. So as Chicago prepares for the winter, landing some extra firepower for the lineup will be crucial.

Cubs Linked to Two-Time All-Star

One name that could make sense for the Cubs to consider this offseason is veteran slugger Teoscar Hernandez of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Los Angeles is looking to change up its roster a little after not completing its three-peat, and Hernandez could be one of the players that ends up being moved.

MLB analyst Dayn Perry of CBS Sports mentioned Hernandez as an option for the Cubs to trade for in a new piece. With Chicago needing another quality bat for the lineup, the Dodgers star could be the perfect player to add.

“Hernández has been a reliable power presence for the Dodgers, but now, at age 34, he’s been showing some signs of decline. On another level, the Dodgers want to make space for elite prospect Josue De Paula to receive regular playing time, and there aren’t any other paths to it. That may mean Hernández will be on the move,” Perry wrote.

Hernandez started the year off slow for the Dodgers, but as the season went on, the veteran hitter was able to get his bat together. Overall, Hernandez finished the year hitting .267 with 16 home runs and 67 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .759.

Should Cubs Make This Move?

If the Dodgers are looking to trade Hernandez, which all signs point to them doing, the Cubs should absolutely go after him. While Hernandez is on the older side, his bat still can be lethal at the plate.

Hernandez also brings the energy to whatever team he is on, and this is something that Chicago was missing at times last season. The veteran should fit in well with the Cubs clubhouse if traded, and his production could be what this team needs.

Since Hernandez is entering the final year of his contract, the Cubs wouldn’t be taking on long-term money, which is important. Hernandez could be one of the better options for the Cubs to consider going after, giving this team a real spark for 2027.