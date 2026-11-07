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8-Year MLB Player Immediately Released By Chicago Cubs

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DETROIT, MI - JUNE 26: Catcher Austin Wynns #29 of the Athletics towels off after catching the third inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs had another strong season led by a talented roster.

That said, they ended up getting swept by the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card Series.

8-Year Player Released By Chicago Cubs

GettyAustin Wynns #38 of the Texas Rangers looks on during the first inning /ahat Daikin Park on July 31, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Earlier this week, a member of the Cubs’ organization became a free agent.

Austin Wynns is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “C Austin Wynns elected free agency.”

GettyAustin Wynns #29 of the Athletics throws to first base against the Texas Rangers at Sutter Health Park on April 16, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Wynns did not appear in a game for the Cubs (at the MLB level).

He had been signed during the middle of the 2026 season for depth.

Iowa Cubs broadcaster Jason Kempf wrote (on August 25): “Many have believed the Cubs would be adding a veteran catcher late this season as insurance for the big league club. Austin Wynns is joining the @IowaCubs today and fits that bill. Parts of eight years in MLB, including stints this season with the A’s, Braves and Rangers.”

Looking At Wynns

GettyAustin Wynns #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a two-run double against the New York Mets during the second inning at Dodger Stadium on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Wynns was picked in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He played the first three years of his career for the Baltimore Orioles.

Following the Orioles, Wynns had stops with the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Colorado Rockies, Cincinnati Reds, Athletics, Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers (over eight seasons).

GettyAustin Wynns #14 of the San Francisco Giants rounds third base after hitting a three-run homer in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 21, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Teams are always in need of catching depth, so it will be interesting to see where he lands before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

Looking At The Cubs

GettyManager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on from the dugout during the sixth inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 30, 2026 in San Diego, California. 

The Cubs finished the regular season with an 89-73 record in 162 games.

They last won a World Series title in 2016.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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8-Year MLB Player Immediately Released By Chicago Cubs

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