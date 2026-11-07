8-Year MLB Player Immediately Released By Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs had another strong season led by a talented roster.

That said, they ended up getting swept by the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card Series.

8-Year Player Released By Chicago Cubs

Earlier this week, a member of the Cubs’ organization became a free agent.

Austin Wynns is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “C Austin Wynns elected free agency.”

Wynns did not appear in a game for the Cubs (at the MLB level).

He had been signed during the middle of the 2026 season for depth.

Iowa Cubs broadcaster Jason Kempf wrote (on August 25): “Many have believed the Cubs would be adding a veteran catcher late this season as insurance for the big league club. Austin Wynns is joining the @IowaCubs today and fits that bill. Parts of eight years in MLB, including stints this season with the A’s, Braves and Rangers.”

Looking At Wynns

Wynns was picked in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He played the first three years of his career for the Baltimore Orioles.

Following the Orioles, Wynns had stops with the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Colorado Rockies, Cincinnati Reds, Athletics, Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers (over eight seasons).

Teams are always in need of catching depth, so it will be interesting to see where he lands before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

Looking At The Cubs

The Cubs finished the regular season with an 89-73 record in 162 games.

They last won a World Series title in 2016.