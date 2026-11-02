Former Chicago Cubs Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The Chicago Cubs had a decent regular season but struggled big time in the postseason.

This is because the Cubs were swept by the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card Series. Due to this, Chicago should be a busy team this offseason.

Now, with the offseason just getting started, a former Cubs pitcher has quickly become a free agent.

Former Chicago Cubs Pitcher Becomes Free Agent

According to MLB.com’s official transactions tracker, former Cubs pitcher Shawn Armstrong has elected free agency. With this, he is now available for the taking on the market.

Armstrong electing free agency comes after he spent the 2026 season with the Cleveland Guardians. In 41 games with the Guardians this campaign, the 6-foot-2 right-handed pitcher posted a 2-1 record, a 4.58 ERA, and 34 strikeouts. He also made seven postseason appearances for the Guardians this fall, where he had a 1.04 ERA to go along with six strikeouts.

With how Armstrong pitched in the postseason, he should generate some interest from teams looking for more pitching depth. This is especially so when noting that he also has 12 years of MLB experience.

Looking Back at Armstrong’s Time With the Cubs

The Cubs claimed Armstrong off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals during the 2024 season. He appeared in eight games for Chicago that campaign, where he posted a 0-1 record, a 4.91 ERA, and four strikeouts.

Armstrong’s time with the Cubs ended when he was designated for assignment and then released by Chicago in September 2024. Since then, he has had stops with the Texas Rangers and Guardians. Now, it will be interesting to see where he ends up signing next from here.