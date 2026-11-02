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Former Chicago Cubs Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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Oakland Athletics v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 17: Shawn Armstrong #64 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch in the sixth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Wrigley Field on September 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs had a decent regular season but struggled big time in the postseason.

This is because the Cubs were swept by the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card Series. Due to this, Chicago should be a busy team this offseason.

Now, with the offseason just getting started, a former Cubs pitcher has quickly become a free agent.

Former Chicago Cubs Pitcher Becomes Free Agent

New York Yankees v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 07: Shawn Armstrong #64 of the Chicago Cubs throws in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field on September 07, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

According to MLB.com’s official transactions tracker, former Cubs pitcher Shawn Armstrong has elected free agency. With this, he is now available for the taking on the market.

Armstrong electing free agency comes after he spent the 2026 season with the Cleveland Guardians. In 41 games with the Guardians this campaign, the 6-foot-2 right-handed pitcher posted a 2-1 record, a 4.58 ERA, and 34 strikeouts. He also made seven postseason appearances for the Guardians this fall, where he had a 1.04 ERA to go along with six strikeouts.

With how Armstrong pitched in the postseason, he should generate some interest from teams looking for more pitching depth. This is especially so when noting that he also has 12 years of MLB experience.

Looking Back at Armstrong’s Time With the Cubs

The Cubs claimed Armstrong off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals during the 2024 season. He appeared in eight games for Chicago that campaign, where he posted a 0-1 record, a 4.91 ERA, and four strikeouts.

Armstrong’s time with the Cubs ended when he was designated for assignment and then released by Chicago in September 2024. Since then, he has had stops with the Texas Rangers and Guardians. Now, it will be interesting to see where he ends up signing next from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Former Chicago Cubs Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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