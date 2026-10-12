Cleveland Guardians Suddenly Add 27-Year-Old Before Rays Series

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CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 05: Manager Stephen Vogt of the Cleveland Guardians speaks to the media following game two of the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on October 05, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
The
Cleveland Guardians are set to play the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series.
The first two games will be played at Tropicana Field. Game 1 is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday.
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 10: The Cleveland Guardians pose for a photo on the field after defeating the Chicago White Sox in game five of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 10, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
The Guardians and Rays announced their rosters for the ALCS on Monday morning.
Notably, the Guardians added a 4-year
MLB player to their roster. Cleveland Guardians Add Slade Cecconi to Roster Before ALCS Against Tampa Bay Rays
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – JUNE 27: Slade Cecconi #44 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates a strikeout to end the top of the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field on June 27, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) The Guardians removed utilityman Daniel Schneemann from their roster before the ALCS.
Right-hander
Slade Cecconi replaced Schneemann on the roster.
Cecconi posted a 4.91 ERA with 99 strikeouts in 121 innings across 28 outings (21 starts) this season.
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – JULY 22: Starting pitcher Slade Cecconi #44 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field on July 22, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
The right-hander has four years of MLB experience. He spent the 2023-24 seasons with the
Arizona Diamondbacks before spending the past two seasons with the Guardians.
Throughout his career, Cecconi has posted a 5.01 ERA with 292 strikeouts over 357 innings.
He made two postseason appearances in 2023 and one last year. Across the playoff outings, Cecconi allowed just one earned run while striking out four over 4 1/3 innings.
Looking at the Guardians-Rays Series
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 10: José Ramírez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates after hitting a two run home run during the fourth inning in game five of the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on October 10, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Here is the Guardians-Rays ALCS schedule:
Game 1: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday, Oct. 12 @ Tropicana Field
Game 2: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Oct. 13 @ Tropicana Field
Game 3: 6:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct. 15 @ Progressive Field
Game 4: 6:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, Oct. 16 @Progressive Field
Game 5 (if necessary): 8:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Oct. 17 @ Progressive Field
Game 6 (if necessary): 5:00 p.m. EDT on Monday, Oct. 19 @ Tropicana Field
Game 7 (if necessary): 8:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Oct. 20 @ Tropicana Field
All of the games will be available to watch on TBS and HBO Max.
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 28: Travis Bazzana #37 of the Cleveland Guardians covers as Chandler Simpson #14 of the Tampa Bay Rays steals second base during the third inning of Bazzana’s Major League debut at Progressive Field on April 28, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
The winner of the ALCS between the Guardians and Rays will advance to the World Series.
On the National League side, the
Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 16: Jake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers is safe at home when catcher Ben Rortvedt #47 of the Los Angeles Dodgers can’t make the tag in the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium on August 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)
The winner of the NLCS will play the winner of the ALCS in the World Series.
The NLCS began on Sunday night. The Brewers won the first game.
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 28: Bo Naylor #23 of the Cleveland Guardians covers as Chandler Simpson #14 of the Tampa Bay Rays is called out for running out of the base path during the first inning at Progressive Field on April 28, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
The Guardians won the American League Central with an 85-77 record.
The Rays won the American League East with a 98-64 record.
Tampa Bay won five of six games against Cleveland in the regular season.
Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. Jackson Kruse More about Jackson Kruse
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