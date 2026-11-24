It’s been a while since the New York Yankees had an outfielder like Steven Kwan.

Kwan, currently with the Cleveland Guardians, is a contact wizard with solid speed. He isn’t a big, tall slugger like much of New York’s outfield in recent years.

Does that make him the perfect fit for the Bronx, or not a fit at all?

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, for one, thinks Kwan is exactly the player the Yankees should be going after in order to diversify the approaches in their batting lineup.

Yankees Blockbuster Trade Pitch for Steven Kwan

In a new article on Tuesday, Rogers lays out what a three-for-one deal for Kwan could look like.

Rogers suggests that the Yankees should trade Clarke Schmidt, Hunter Dietz and Wilberson De Pena for Kwan.

“The deal is predicated on Schmidt being healthy after missing nearly all of last season,” Rogers writes. “All signs point to a regular spring training for him. That would be good news for the Guardians, who are looking for pitching to augment the top of a rotation that features Parker Messick and Gavin Williams. Just in case Schmidt isn’t quite at the top of his game, the Guardians also get a late first-rounder in Dietz, who is just beginning his minor league career. The Yankees might need to add one more prospect to finish the deal. We’ll go with Class A outfielder Wilberson De Pena.”

Rogers then breaks down how Kwan would be different for the Yankees.

“Meanwhile, Kwan provides the Yankees with a different look,” Rogers writes. “He’s a low-strikeout, high-contact guy who can play left or center. Most likely, New York would simply move Cody Bellinger to the middle of the outfield, making Spencer Jones the extra guy out there. Kwan is exactly the type of player the team needs. Both Schmidt and Kwan have one year left of team control, making that part of the trade an even deal.”

It certainly feels like a win of a trade for the Yankees if they could pull this off.

Would Guardians Do This Steven Kwan Trade?

It’s a lot harder to see Cleveland going for this deal unless they’re massive believers in one of the prospects.

Schmidt made one MLB appearance in 2026, and the Guardians have solid pitching depth, particularly with Tuesday’s signing of Kris Bubic.

If Cleveland is going to move a player with one year left on his deal in Kwan, getting back a player like Schmidt with also one year left doesn’t really fit their usual mode of operation.

It’s not necessarily an unfair trade pitch. It just may not fit what the Guardians would be looking for.