Is the Rays-Guardians ALCS Game 4 Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

Rain has put ALCS Game 4 between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians in doubt, with Tampa Bay one loss from a 3-1 series deficit. A “steady, moderately heavy” rain was described as falling on Progressive Field in Cleveland at 5 p.m. ET, about three hours before the scheduled 8:08 p/m. first pitch.

“If they do get the game in, it will be played in showers, gusty winds, with temps dropping into the 40°s,” wrote meteorologist Paul Dellegatto of Fox 13 in Tampa at about 5:40 ET. “Pretty miserable.”

“The standing water on the warning track is deep enough to read the reflection of the signs on the left field wall. And it is raining steadily. No postponement yet, wrote News-Herald reporter Jeff Schudel at 5:32 p.m. ET. “The gates just opened to fans.”

But at 5:43 p.m., Akron Beacon-Journal reporter Alisson Toro-Lagos wrote that ” sky is clearing up, rain is light.”

“The Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays have a 6 p.m. call/meeting with Major League Baseball to discuss tonight’s weather situation and on playing tonight’s game,” reported Nick Camino of WKYC-TV in Cleveland. “One scenario could push Game 4 to Saturday and Game 5 to Sunday, but we will wait and see what is ultimately decided.”

Sports meteorologist Kevin Roth of MySportsWeather.com put the chance of rain at 8 p.m. at 51%, escalating to 57% by 9 p.m. and 64% an hour after that. If Roth’s forecast proves accurate, getting the game in, at least in uninterrupted fashion, seems less than likely.

No ALCS game has been postponed since 2019, when the Yankees hosted the Houston Astros, Reedy reported. Game 4 airs on TBS and HBO Max, according to WKBN‘s Game 4 broadcast report.

“Trying to play this game tonight is absurd,” wrote Guardians podcasters The Dery Brothers at about 5:10 p.m. as heavy rain continued to soak the field. “It’s an affront to the integrity of the series and the game making the teams play in this rain and wind. Sunday is totally clear. MLB is more concerned about avoiding going up against the NFL.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS STARTING LINEUP SP: Shawn Armstrong (RHP) • 2-1, 4.58 ERA ALCS Game 4 • October 16, 2026 • Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH • 8:00 PM ET • Rays (1-2) at Guardians (2-1) # Player Pos AVG SLG 1 Steven Kwan LF .282 .349 2 José Ramírez 3B .235 .368 3 Chase DeLauter RF .287 .457 4 Jo Adell DH .240 .401 5 Nathaniel Lowe 1B .252 .444 6 Travis Bazzana 2B .245 .408 7 Patrick Bailey C .206 .335 8 Petey Halpin CF .225 .326 9 Brayan Rocchio SS .253 .391 Lineups confirmed. Regular season stats shown (AVG / SLG). ALCS Game 4 • Series: CLE leads 2-1. A Cleveland win clinches a 3-1 series lead.

Progressive Field Forecast for Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians

The Weather Channel puts the chance of rain in Cleveland at 44 percent at 6 p.m. ET, 62 percent at 7 p.m. and 50 percent at 8 p.m., according to Bleacher Report‘s updated Game 4 forecast.

The National Weather Service forecasts showers mainly after 5 p.m., with an 80 percent chance, and again before 2 a.m., also at 80 percent. Winds out of the west and north hold near 20 mph, with gusts between 33 mph and 38 mph. Temperatures fall through the upper 50s and into the low 50s by evening.

Gusts reached 32 mph in downtown Cleveland during light rain earlier in the day, according to AccuWeather, via Central Oregon Daily. Winds of 27 mph are blowing in toward the plate with a temperature of 54 degrees, according to CBS Sports‘ Game 4 betting preview.

Cleveland leads the best-of-seven series 2-1 after Petey Halpin‘s two-run homer produced a 3-2 victory in Game 3, according to NBC Sports‘ report on Game 3. A win tonight would leave the Guardians one victory from their first World Series since 2016, according to Yahoo Sports‘ Game 4 preview.

MLB moved Game 3 from 6 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday to avoid evening showers, according to The Associated Press’ Game 3 report.

Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians Pitching Plans and Schedule Impact

Shawn Armstrong will open for Cleveland in a bullpen game, and Nick Martinez will start for Tampa Bay, according to ESPN‘s Game 4 pitching story. Both clubs held back their pitching announcements because of the weather. Armstrong has allowed one hit in 5 1/3 postseason innings, with five strikeouts.

Martinez carries a 3.10 ERA over 180 innings this season. He had extra rest after manager Kevin Cash gave Game 3 to Griffin Jax, according to ClutchPoints, citing Marc Topkin’s reporting.

A stoppage after first pitch can end a starter’s night early. A two-hour, 27-minute rain delay knocked Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes out of a game against the Rays this season, and Tampa Bay rallied against the Pirates bullpen for a 13-inning win. “Probably Skenes coming out of the game, if we’re going to be honest,” Cash said, according to MLB.com‘s coverage of that Pittsburgh game.