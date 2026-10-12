Cleveland Guardians Suddenly Remove 29-Year-Old From Roster Before Rays Series

The Cleveland Guardians are set to play the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series.

The first two games will be played at Tropicana Field. Game 1 is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday.

The Guardians and Rays announced their rosters for the ALCS on Monday morning.

Notably, the Guardians dropped a 29-year-old from their roster.

Cleveland Guardians Drop Daniel Schneemann From Roster Before ALCS Against Tampa Bay Rays

The Guardians removed utilityman Daniel Schneemann from their roster before the ALCS.

Right-hander Slade Cecconi replaced Schneemann on the roster.

Schneemann was on the ALDS roster against the Chicago White Sox but didn’t appear in a single game during the series.

In the regular season, Schneemann hit .210/.276/.332 with seven home runs and 30 RBI over 91 games.

Looking at the Guardians-Rays Series

Here is the Guardians-Rays ALCS schedule:

Game 1: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday, Oct. 12 @ Tropicana Field

Game 2: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Oct. 13 @ Tropicana Field

Game 3: 6:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct. 15 @ Progressive Field

Game 4: 6:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, Oct. 16 @Progressive Field

Game 5 (if necessary): 8:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Oct. 17 @ Progressive Field

Game 6 (if necessary): 5:00 p.m. EDT on Monday, Oct. 19 @ Tropicana Field

Game 7 (if necessary): 8:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Oct. 20 @ Tropicana Field

All of the games will be available to watch on TBS and HBO Max.

The winner of the ALCS between the Guardians and Rays will advance to the World Series.

On the National League side, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

The winner of the NLCS will play the winner of the ALCS in the World Series.

The NLCS began on Sunday night. The Brewers won the first game.

The Guardians won the American League Central with an 85-77 record.

The Rays won the American League East with a 98-64 record.

Tampa Bay won five of six games against Cleveland in the regular season.