CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 03: Manager Stephen Vogt #12 of the Cleveland Guardians speaks to the media after game one of the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on October 03, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. The White Sox defeated the Guardians 3-0. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
The winner of the NLCS will play the winner of the ALCS in the World Series.
The NLCS began on Sunday night. The Brewers won the first game.
The Guardians won the American League Central with an 85-77 record.
The Rays won the American League East with a 98-64 record.
Tampa Bay won five of six games against Cleveland in the regular season.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Cleveland Guardians announced they removed a 29-year-old from their roster before the ALCS against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Cleveland Guardians Suddenly Remove 29-Year-Old From Roster Before Rays Series