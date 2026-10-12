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Cleveland Guardians Suddenly Remove 29-Year-Old From Roster Before Rays Series

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American League Division Series: Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians - Game One
Getty
CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 03: Manager Stephen Vogt #12 of the Cleveland Guardians speaks to the media after game one of the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on October 03, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. The White Sox defeated the Guardians 3-0. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Guardians are set to play the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series.

The first two games will be played at Tropicana Field. Game 1 is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday.

American League Division Series: Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians - Game Five
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 10: The Cleveland Guardians pose for a photo on the field after defeating the Chicago White Sox in game five of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 10, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Guardians and Rays announced their rosters for the ALCS on Monday morning.

Notably, the Guardians dropped a 29-year-old from their roster.

Cleveland Guardians Drop Daniel Schneemann From Roster Before ALCS Against Tampa Bay Rays

Seattle Mariners v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – JUNE 28: Brayan Rocchio #4 of the Cleveland Guardians scores on a single hit by Daniel Schneemann during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field on June 28, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Guardians removed utilityman Daniel Schneemann from their roster before the ALCS.

Right-hander Slade Cecconi replaced Schneemann on the roster.

Cleveland Guardians v Kansas City Royals
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 27: Daniel Schneemann #10 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Schneemann was on the ALDS roster against the Chicago White Sox but didn’t appear in a single game during the series.

In the regular season, Schneemann hit .210/.276/.332 with seven home runs and 30 RBI over 91 games.

Looking at the Guardians-Rays Series

American League Division Series: Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians - Game Five
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 10: José Ramírez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates after hitting a two run home run during the fourth inning in game five of the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on October 10, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Here is the Guardians-Rays ALCS schedule:

  • Game 1: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday, Oct. 12 @ Tropicana Field
  • Game 2: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Oct. 13 @ Tropicana Field
  • Game 3: 6:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct. 15 @ Progressive Field
  • Game 4: 6:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, Oct. 16 @Progressive Field
  • Game 5 (if necessary): 8:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Oct. 17 @ Progressive Field
  • Game 6 (if necessary): 5:00 p.m. EDT on Monday, Oct. 19 @ Tropicana Field
  • Game 7 (if necessary): 8:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Oct. 20 @ Tropicana Field

All of the games will be available to watch on TBS and HBO Max.

Tampa Bay Rays v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 28: Travis Bazzana #37 of the Cleveland Guardians covers as Chandler Simpson #14 of the Tampa Bay Rays steals second base during the third inning of Bazzana’s Major League debut at Progressive Field on April 28, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The winner of the ALCS between the Guardians and Rays will advance to the World Series.

On the National League side, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 16: Jake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers is safe at home when catcher Ben Rortvedt #47 of the Los Angeles Dodgers can’t make the tag in the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium on August 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

The winner of the NLCS will play the winner of the ALCS in the World Series.

The NLCS began on Sunday night. The Brewers won the first game.

Tampa Bay Rays v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 28: Bo Naylor #23 of the Cleveland Guardians covers as Chandler Simpson #14 of the Tampa Bay Rays is called out for running out of the base path during the first inning at Progressive Field on April 28, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Guardians won the American League Central with an 85-77 record.

The Rays won the American League East with a 98-64 record.

Tampa Bay won five of six games against Cleveland in the regular season.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Cleveland Guardians Suddenly Remove 29-Year-Old From Roster Before Rays Series

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