With an MLB lockout all but guaranteed on December 1st, when the collective bargaining agreement expires, both the MLB owners and players’ union are trying everything to come to a deal they feel is advantageous. The MLBPA, however, may have a trick up its sleeve: Congressional legislation.

On November 10th, bipartisan legislation was introduced by Senators Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) to remove Major League Baseball’s antitrust exemption, placing it on the same level as all three other major sports.

“I have said for years that it is time to reconsider MLB’s special antitrust exemption, which allows them to act as a lawful monopoly,” Durbin’s statement said. “It is important to note that MLB is the only professional sport to benefit from a broad exemption from the antitrust laws — one that is based on a Supreme Court decision that the Court itself has said is wrong.”

So, for baseball to go on, how might this antitrust exemption pass, and what impact would it have on the negotiations between the MLB and MLBPA?

The MLB Lockout and Antitrust Timeline

In an article for The Athletic, writer Evan Drellich wrote it’s unlikely this new bill gets passed anytime before the new congressional session begins in January, and it’s far from the first attempt by lawmakers to place MLB on the same footing as the other three top professional sports leagues ahead of the lockout.

This would be the latest chapter in a longstanding fight, with implications far beyond baseball, but on the state of labor in general. The exemption, which came about in the 1922 Supreme Court case Federal Baseball Club v. National League ruled that baseball exhibitions are local affairs rather than interstate commerce, a framework that now seems rather outdated.

How the Union Could Use The Bill as Leverage

The union directly sponsored and endorsed this push, saying in a statement, “The MLBPA is gratified to see the bill introduced by Senators Durbin and Lee to eliminate Major League Baseball’s judicially created and unique exemption from the antitrust laws,” the union said in a statement.

The union acknowledged the 1998 Curt Flood Act – which repealed the antitrust exemption for employment matters – but added that the current exemption can inflict damage on Minor League players despite the major league exemption. Other exclusions of the 1998 act included broadcasting rights, franchise relocation and ownership, and the amateur draft, each of which play a key role in the highly nuanced upcoming MLB lockout.

Ultimately, this new wrinkle puts Congress in the middle of a contentious labor negotiation which threatens to table the game of baseball during a highly successful period of popularity.

The bipartisan bill comes at odds with what President Trump said in June, where he took a stand with the owners. “If you don’t have a salary cap, you don’t have a sport.” Trump added he would be willing to step in to prevent an extended MLB lockout.

The players’ union on Wednesday sent a strongly worded statement accusing commissioner Rob Manfred of wasting precious time pursuing a salary cap, which was one of the main issues that led to the 1994 work stoppage.