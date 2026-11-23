The Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball have signed recent Detroit Tigers right-handed reliever Tanner Rainey, the team announced.

Here is the team’s announcement, translated to English:

“【Announcement】

The Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters are pleased to announce that they have reached an agreement to sign pitcher Tanner Rainey, formerly of the Detroit Tigers.

■Rainey’s Comments

“I am deeply grateful to the team for giving me this opportunity. I am looking forward to the challenge of a new environment, and I want to do everything I can to contribute to the team’s success. I am excited to compete for a championship this season as part of the team.”

#lovefighters”

Ex-Detroit Tigers RHP Tanner Rainey Signs With Japanese Team

Rainey, 33, made just eight appearances for the Tigers over the past two seasons.

In his limited action with Detroit, Rainey allowed six earned runs on seven hits and six walks over nine innings.

Looking at Tanner Rainey’s Career

The Cincinnati Reds selected Rainey in the second round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of the University of West Alabama.

The righty made his big-league debut with the Reds in 2018. He made eight appearances in his first MLB season.

After the 2018 season, the Reds traded Rainey to the Washington Nationals for right-hander Tanner Roark.

Rainey had a memorable first season with the Nationals. In 2019, he posted a 3.91 ERA with 74 strikeouts and 38 walks over 48 1/3 regular-season innings. He made nine postseason appearances for the Nationals in 2019 and won the World Series against the Houston Astros.

Rainey remained with the Nationals through the 2024 season. The Pittsburgh Pirates signed him to a minor-league contract in December 2024.

The Pirates designated Rainey for assignment on June 2, 2025. He re-signed with Pittsburgh but was released a month later. He then signed a minor-league deal with Detroit.

Rainey became a free agent again last offseason. He re-signed with the Tigers on a minor-league contract.

Over his nine-year MLB career, Rainey has posted a 5.46 ERA with 253 strikeouts and 142 walks in 206 innings.