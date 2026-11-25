The Detroit Tigers failed to make the MLB postseason for what would have been the third consecutive season, and during the campaign, they made multiple trades – not the least of which was sending back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers, despite winning their division and advancing to the NL Championship Series, failed to close the deal on winning a third straight World Series title; Skubal has since inked a historic $450 million deal with the New York Mets.

Now, one prominent MLB Insider is blasting the Dodgers for their failed gamble to acquire Skubal, noting that they got nothing out of it in the long run.

MLB Insider Blasts Dodgers For Failed Gamble On Ex-Detroit Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal

On Wednesday, prominent MLB insider Dan Clark took the Dodgers to task for their gamble on Skubal, which saw them send a trio of prospects to Detroit in exchange for the star pitcher, only for the move to ultimately backfire.

“I almost didn’t post this, but it needs to be said… The Dodgers traded Zyhir Hope, River Ryan and Brady Smith for a 73-inning rental of Tarik Skubal,” Clark said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “They didn’t even reach the World Series. The trade will ultimately go down as a failure.”

Immediately, fans began reacting, with not everyone seeing it the way that Clark did.

One fan said, “No way. Our ownership tapped into our deep farm system to get the best pitcher on the market for a WS run. It didn’t work out, it’s baseball. Zero regrets.”

Another fan said, “Alternate universe. Dodgers don’t trade for Skubal. Brewers get Skubal. Dodgers get swept still. Everyone bitches about the Dodgers not going all in for a rare 3-peat.”

“That is untrue. They didn’t not make it to world series because of the trade.. They forgot how to hit. I bet you weren’t “down” on it at the time of trade. Trades at the deadline have some risk. You are absolutely right about the trade. . In retrospect. Hindsight is 20/20. You’d have been pissed if we had got to a game 7 and had to start someone like Roki.. While Hope, ryan and Smith were in the minors. No guarantee any of those 3 will be successful in MLB,” another fan said.

Finally, this fan said, “Facts. But, it’s happened to many teams over the years. The Angels traded for Mark Texeira of the Braves in 2008. He played in only 54 games as an Angel. Then, after the season, Texeira signed a huge deal with the Yankees. Oh well.”

Scott Harris Defended The Return For Tarik Skubal

Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris defended the return for Skubal shortly after the deal was made in early August.

“I try to run this organization with one eye firmly planted on the present, and one eye fixed on the future,” he said. “This deadline was a very difficult decision point.”

Harris said that he did have discussions with Skubal’s high-profile agent Scott Boras on an extension, but that it appeared that he was heading to free agency.

“We explored an extension once,” Harris said of his interactions with Scott Boras. “The response I received from Tarik’s agent was … very clear from the exchange what the intentions were, and he deserved it. I expect him to be a free agent.”